The Blues are going to be without one of their key forwards, as captain Ryan O'Reilly was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 2 with a broken foot. O'Reilly, 31, has been one of the team's top centers since joining the organization back in 2018, but is in the middle of a down year, along with the team. This year, he had played in all 37 of St. Louis' games until his injury.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO