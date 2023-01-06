Read full article on original website
Kotaku
The Writer Of Minecraft's Ending Got High And Made It Free
The controversial ending to Mojang Studios’ Minecraft has sparked plenty of conversation over the years. A poem scrolls on-screen following after players defeat the Ender Dragon for a whopping nine minutes. Quotes from the “End Poem,” as the swan song is titled, have been inked on fans skins and turned into merch. But the story behind the prose is tantalizing in itself.
Kotaku
Dead Space 2 Free On Steam For Those Who Order PC Remake
If you’re planning on playing the upcoming remake of 2009’s Dead Space, Electronic Arts is throwing in a little something extra to sweeten the deal on PC: a free copy of Dead Space 2. January’s cold, dark, and continuing the revival of PS3 and Xbox 360 era space alien horror.
Spielberg Thanks PAs After ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama
In Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, a young aspiring filmmaker uses his powerful love for the storytelling medium to unlock the truth buried beneath the dark, hidden secrets his family has spent years trying to keep in the dark. That said, it was only fitting that a film celebrating the power of filmmaking would be awarded Best Picture – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. The film faced off against James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of the Water, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Todd Field’s Tár, and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick. The feat marks Spielberg’s first win for a drama film since...
Kotaku
Someone Recreated The Entire Halo 1 Warthog Finale In Halo Infinite
The fantastic and famous final level of the original Xbox classic Halo: Combat Evolved features the Master Chief driving a Warthog as he tries to escape the Pillar of Autumn spaceship before it explodes. And now this iconic ending has been fully recreated by one player in Halo Infinite Forge.
Brad Pitt delights fans with new haircut at Golden Globes 2023
New year, new hair. Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday, and although he skipped the red carpet, the shorter ‘do definitely got people’s attention. The A-lister, who sat next to his “Babylon” costar Margot Robbie, looked years younger in a cut worthy of an early aughts boyband star (or his 1999 self). While he’s been wearing his hair in a longer style for some time, the “Bullet Train” actor took quite a few inches off the back and sides, keeping it slightly long on top and wearing his locks swept to the side in the front....
Kotaku
Gaming YouTube Is In Turmoil Thanks To New Violence And Profanity Rules
Members of YouTube’s gaming community are calling out the video hosting site for adding new regulations regarding profanity usage and violent content, disproportionately affecting gaming creators who produce unscripted videos such as let’s plays of M-rated games. Worse, the policy is retroactively deeming their videos in violation of new rules and affecting their ability to make money on the platform.
Jerrod Carmichael Made A Wild Joke About Will Smith At The 2023 Golden Globes
He didn't mention "the slap," but, like, c'mon...he was definitely talking about it.
Kotaku
Twitch Streamer Plays FromSoftware Games In A Truly Absurd Way
Spend any time on the internet—whether Reddit, Twitter, or YouTube—and you’ve likely seen some streamer doing some absurd-ass playthrough of a Soulsborne game (probably Elden Ring). Whether it’s beating Margit with a harp or two Malenias simultaneously (one with a dance pad), there are some wild ways of tackling FromSoftware games out there.
Kotaku
One Of The Most Beloved Nintendo Controllers Is Back To Fix Switch Joy-Con Drift
Like many others, the GameCube Wavebird was the first game controller I ever seriously loved. Everything that came before it was fine; at best a novelty, at worst an oversized pain, but mostly just a means to an end. Now there’s a new controller for the Nintendo Switch that looks exactly like a spiritual successor to the 2002 peripheral and claims to have none of the stick drift issues the Joy-Con have become notorious for.
The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, more
The Golden Globes are back, and the fashion’s better than ever. Following last year’s lackluster awards show, if you can even call it that — there was no red carpet or celebrity guest list, and the ceremony was neither televised nor streamed — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back its big, boozy shindig for 2023, controversy be damned. And stars delivered big-time in the style department Tuesday night, hitting the carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in looks that ranged from glittering gowns to avant-garde suits. Below, check out our best-dressed picks from this year’s Globes — including Julia Garner in pretty pink...
