ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Varsity Blues': Former USC administrator Donna Heinel sentenced to 6 months in prison

By David Wharton
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhjXm_0k5tKjb500

For the record :
12:17 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023 : An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Heinel was ordered to pay $160,000 in restitution. The judge ordered Heinel to pay forfeiture in the amount of $160,000.

In the flurry of headlines surrounding the “Varsity Blues” scandal , it might have been easy to overlook Donna Heinel .

The 61-year-old Southern California woman was not like dozens of others charged in the nationwide scam, not a big-time college coach nor a wealthy executive, nor a famous television actress.

But the former USC administrator played a behind-the-scenes role in helping an alleged two dozen unqualified students gain admission to her school, passing them off as talented athletes even if they didn’t play sports.

And on Friday, when U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston sentenced her to six months in prison and two years’ supervised release her case continued to raise troubling questions. Prosecutors had sought a 24-month prison term.

On one hand, prosecutors labeled her as “one of the most-prolific and culpable participants” in a massive scheme that saw affluent parents pay millions in bribes to coaches and administrators to get their kids admitted to elite schools across the country.

On the other, Heinel claimed that she had been coerced into wrongdoing. As her attorney stated in a memorandum submitted to the court, her crimes were “the product of the pressures put upon her by a dysfunctional university school system at USC and the powerful men who inhabited her orbit.”

The federal investigation known as “Operation Varsity Blues” has uncovered admissions fraud on other elite campuses, such as Stanford, Yale, Georgetown and UCLA . It has, so far, resulted in 53 convictions.

The scheme’s mastermind, a private consultant named William “Rick” Singer , was sentenced to three years and six months in prison this week after cooperating with investigators. Singer was able to work “side door” admissions for the children of his clients by cultivating relationships with coaches and administrators.

Many of those deals involved USC .

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli , served brief prison sentences after paying Singer $500,000 to have their two daughters portrayed as crew recruits, though neither teenager was a rower. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to disguising a $15,000 donation to rig a college entrance exam for her daughter.

Several USC coaches were arrested for taking bribes. Former soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin was sentenced to home confinement and water polo coach Jovan Vavic was convicted but later granted a new trial.

Heinel, who worked closely with Singer for years, was fired as USC’s senior associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator after her 2019 indictment. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud in November 2021.

During the past two months, prosecutors and defense attorneys filed sentencing memorandums, a common procedure that has each side making its best — if occasionally hyperbolic — argument for an appropriate punishment. The documents offered two very different portraits of the defendant.

The defense memorandum describes a “dark underbelly” within the USC athletic department that Heinel says she encountered soon after beginning work there as a volunteer intern in 2003.

At issue were “walk-on” spots — roster slots given to nonscholarship players. Some might mature into Division I-caliber athletes, others might never see game action but can be useful for team practices.

Heinel contended that her bosses sometimes dangled these spots before the sons and daughters of wealthy families in a not-so-subtle attempt to wrangle large donations from the parents.

“Despite how offensive Dr. Heinel found the use of walk-on spots as a fundraising mechanism, it was how she was taught to do her job,” defense attorney Nina Marino wrote in the memorandum for her client.

Heinel eventually worked her way up to the senior associate level under former athletic director Pat Haden . It was Haden, she said, who introduced her to Singer as someone who might help the department raise money.

The situation grew worse when Lynn Swann took over as athletic director in 2016, Heinel claimed. The new boss broadened her responsibilities as she sought to attract large donations while also acting as a liaison between athletics and the university admissions department.

“The pressure increased,” her memorandum stated.

It was around that time, prosecutors claim, that Heinel moved beyond just offering walk-on spots to marginal athletes from affluent families. Working with Singer, she allegedly began creating false athletic histories and phony action shots for applicants.

These doctored biographies were submitted to an athletics subcommittee of the admissions board, the government said, “presenting the students as recruits to USC’s athletic teams when, in reality, the coaches had not recruited them and some did not even play the sport.”

In this way, Heinel attracted more than $1 million in athletic department donations from Singer and his clients over approximately four years, prosecutors said. They contend she acted purely from self-interest to further her career.

Around 2017, they said, she took another significant step by arranging payments of $20,000 a month from Singer for personal benefit, receiving a total of $160,000. As part of her sentence, the judge ordered her to forfeit the amount of her personal gains.

“There is no evidence that USC ever condoned Heinel’s criminal conduct,” the government memorandum stated.

Heinel’s attorney released a statement: “Our client is relieved to put this nightmare behind her and we are pleased the court recognized our client’s lifetime of good works in imposing sentence.”

The lingering uncertainty around this case is not entirely resolved by evidence that includes page after page of redacted emails, texts and phone transcripts. Identities of the parties involved are often concealed and the language is often couched.

If nothing else, the defense memorandum suggests the USC athletic department put Heinel in a difficult position, asking her to oversee both fundraising and admissions.

“Money and admissions should never be mixed at a university,” the filing stated, adding that Heinel’s “conduct is the unfortunate result of a woman trapped in an unworkable job description.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws – Includes Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz Counties

Understaffing at the facilities resulted in unnecessary amputations, the spread of diseases, and a high number of unreported sexual assault cases. January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced securing a preliminary injunction against 19 California skilled nursing facilities operated under the Mariner chain (Mariner Health) for violating federal and state laws and regulations over a five-year period. The Attorney General and District Attorneys of Alameda, Los Angeles, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties allege that Mariner Health violated California’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by understaffing its facilities and subjecting its patients to negligent care while inflating their skilled nursing facilities advertised ratings to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The injunction was granted by the Alameda County Superior Court on Friday, January 6, and allows for oversight of five of Mariner Health’s skilled nursing facilities to ensure compliance with state staffing laws. The injunction also allows for the oversight of 19 of Mariner Health’s facilities to ensure compliance with federal and state discharge regulations.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood

Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
beyondchron.org

LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County boys basketball teams earn high rankings in CIF polls

A number of Orange County high school teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Foothill and JSerra are among the top 13 teams in Division 1, Tesoro is third and Orange Lutheran ninth in 2AA, Pacifica Christian is fourth in 2A, Orangewood Academy is second and Tustin 11th in 3AA and La Habra is second and Newport Harbor eighth in 3A.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Secures 6-Year Prison Sentence for Former CalPERS Employee Who Stole Nearly $700,000 from Retirees

January 10, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta yesterday announced the sentencing of a former employee of the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) who stole nearly $700,000 in retirement funds from 10 former State of California employees. Gloria Najera-Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday to six...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties

January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
pmq.com

One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
NAPA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
501K+
Followers
78K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy