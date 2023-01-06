Read full article on original website
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players say game's new map can't save it
If something is good, why not make it bigger? Better? That was Infinity Ward and Activision's logic with the development of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and you'll be both flabbergasted and flummoxed to find out that there is stock in the phrase, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
Why Snaking In Call Of Duty Is So Controversial
Frequent players of one of the many multiplayer modes in "Call of Duty" or its battle royale component "Warzone 2.0" have likely encountered "snaking." Snaking involves swiftly moving between a prone and crouching position when behind cover to peek over the barrier and survey the area (via Dexerto). On the surface, this might seem like a smart and effective tactic for "Call of Duty," especially in a competitive environment. However, it's become a controversial move at the center of several heated discussions.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
Marvel Snap Is Working To Fix Its Most Hated Card
"Marvel Snap," The Game Awards' 2022 winner of Best Mobile Game of the Year, has some incredibly powerful cards. Thankfully for players, upgrading Collection Level in the game grants access to all in-game cards, so players have a fair chance to use the get what they want once they've played enough. However, when specific cards become too busted, they are seen fairly often since players can easily get them. Unfortunately, this is the case with the game's most hated card, according to Twitch streamer CozyGam3r. But thankfully, developers are working on a solution.
Project Downfall: The Crystal Dynamics Post-Apocalyptic Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
Before making the decision to continue developing within the "Tomb Raider" franchise, Crystal Dynamics was in the early stages of a post-apocalyptic survival game. Code-named "Project Downfall," the game would have featured a handful of ambitious design choices in an effort to create an immersive survival experience. Development for "Downfall" was eventually put on hold to focus on the next "Tomb Raider," but Crystal Dynamics recently unveiled plenty of details on the would-be game.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
Hidden Path Entertainment Says Their Dungeons & Dragons Game Isn't Cancelled
Game studio Hidden Path Entertainment is pushing back on a report that their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons game has been cancelled. After Bloomberg reported that Hidden Path Entertainment's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons project was among five cancelled by Wizards of the Coast, the game developer posted on Twitter that their game was in fact continuing and that they were actively hiring designers to work on the game.
Xbox Game Pass is losing five popular games soon
Five well-known games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on Jan. 15, 2023 – so subscribers will lose access to these titles in less than two weeks. On Tuesday, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is losing titles like Windjammers 2 and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc this month. We’ll all five below.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Why Players Could Be Forking Over More Cash For Their Favorite Games In 2023
It's been quite a long time since the $60 standard was informally established around the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era. It took some adjusting to, but gamers eventually got used to this new cost for triple-A games. That standard has been in place ever since, but in the last couple of years there have been murmurs of another industry-wide price hike, this time up to $70. There are a lot of arguments for and against this from all sides, but as time goes on, games that cost $70 have slowly, but surely, become more normal.
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
ComicBook
Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet
The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
Warzone 2.0: The Best Places To Find Hidden Caches
There is a ton of loot to be found in "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0." In both DMZ and Battle Royale mode, Al Mazrah is full of weapons, cash, armor, and other important items, such as the heavily sought-after Building 21 Keycards. However, players shouldn't expect to dive right into Building 21 after getting a keycard, as Activision closed it down barely a day after it launched.
Game Series That Were Ruined By Different Developers
It can be difficult to maintain quality from one entry to the next in a video game franchise, and that's even including series that have consistent creative teams. Things can get especially dicey when control of a franchise is handed off between entries. To be fair, there have been plenty...
High On Life: How To Fix The Krubis Stuck Glitch
"High on Life" — a comedy-centric first-person shooter from Squanch Games — has certainly become a talking point in the gaming community. Overall, despite critics being completely divided on the game, gamers seem to have received the game much more warmly with it currently boasting an impressive 8.1 user rating on Metacritic. However, that's not to say Squanch Games' comedy shooter isn't without its issues, technical shortcomings, or game-breaking glitches.
