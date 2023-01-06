ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Tagovailoa out, rookie Thompson to start for Miami vs. Jets

By ALANIS THAMES
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his second straight game with a concussion and rookie Skylar Thompson is expected to start Sunday against the New York Jets, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

The Dolphins also are hoping that Teddy Bridgewater, who dislocated the pinky finger in his throwing hand when he started in Tagovailoa's place at New England last week, could back up Thompson on Sunday.

“Teddy has been unbelievable in his rehabilitation,” McDaniel said.

It is a must-win game this week for the Dolphins, the losers of five straight but are still vying for the AFC's final wild-card spot. Miami could clinch its first playoff berth since 2016 with win at home against the Jets plus a New England loss to Buffalo.

Tagovailoa suffered his second known concussion of the season in a loss on Christmas to Green Bay and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was concussed on Sept. 29 against Cincinnati on a hit that knocked him unconscious.

Bridgewater completed 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown against the Patriots last weekend before exiting late in the third quarter. Thompson threw for 104 yards on 12-of-21 passing with a touchdown and interception.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad amid the injuries to their quarterbacks.

McDaniel said this week that he feels Thompson, who will make his second start of the season, performs best with sufficient practice reps to prepare.

“His job is to play a part,” McDaniel said, “and I know his part, if directed in the right way and it’s his best effort, is plenty good enough to get done what needs to get done.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Wild Card Games Saturday SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: NO DATA REPORTED.
San Diego, CA
