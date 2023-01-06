ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is DC a Great Architecture City?

Most Washingtonians haven’t spent a ton of time contemplating the Orville and Wilbur Wright Federal Buildings on Independence Avenue. Perhaps you haven’t even noticed them. “It would be easy to walk by these two boxy, buttoned-up buildings without giving them a second glance,” G. Martin Moeller Jr. writes in the AIA Guide to the Architecture of Washington, DC. “But look again.”
Canine Influenza Is on the Rise in the DC Area—Here’s What You Can Do

This post has been updated. Canine influenza is on the rise in the area. The Montgomery County Animals Service and Adoption Center recently released a warning to all dog owners that multiple cases have been reported already this year—it recommends that they avoid pet grooming services, dog parks, and other places where pups might come into contact with one another.
