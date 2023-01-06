Read full article on original website
More clouds and stray rain chances ahead of big cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are moving in Wednesday ahead of gusty rain and storms arriving Thursday afternoon. Rain will transition into some snow showers throughout the day on Friday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Enjoy today’s sunshine and warmth, with building clouds to rain and some snow showers ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is our pick of the week, with more hours of sunshine. Now, temperatures are still warming the next couple of days, but that comes with an increase from spotty rain to a gusty line of rain and storms, then a change to scattered snow showers.
Warming up with sunshine ahead of cold front late week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are warming up ahead of a cold front arriving Thursday. The front will bring rain, storms, and some snow by the end of the week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Rounds of rain arrive for Sunday, slowly drying out into Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nice break in the rain for now, but as we move through the overnight scattered showers and downpours return setting up a soggy end to the weekend. Drier weather slowly returns heading into the first half of next week as temperatures slowly climb back above average through the middle of next week.
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Fire damages Maryville home on Huffstetler Road
Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.
Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
How to have successful Dry January
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new year is a popular time when people want to change their lifestyle or try to be healthier. For many, this could be exercise, diets or staying away from alcohol. Dry January is a challenge where people stop drinking alcohol for a month. More than...
Silver alert issued for woman missing from Claiborne County
A silver alert has been issued for a woman with a medical condition missing from Claiborne County.
9 people displaced after apartment fire in North Knoxville
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
A busy Friday for the Campbell County Rural Fire Service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An out of control brushfire threatening structures sent firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service to Hunters Lane on Friday afternoon. The CCRFS were called out at 2:47pm and was able to quickly contain the fire before it reached any structures. Seven hours later...
Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
Remains found along Douglas Lake in 2019 identified
A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. In the video, a semi-truck went through the yard and over the 10-foot retaining wall. New Guidelines from American Academy of Pediatrics. Updated: 7 hours ago. Doctor weighs in on...
New tiger makes debut at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new tiger, named Tahan, was introduced at Zoo Knoxville. The tiger was added to the exhibits for breeding purposes. Tiger breeding is difficult, according to Zoo Knoxville’s Asian Trek Curator Petty Grieve. The team will pair tigers together for a season or two to see if the pair will get along. If they do not, zoos will trade to get another tiger.
Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November shooting
In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in a shooting that occurred along East Fifth Avenue in Knoxville in November. WATE Midday News. Law enforcement looking for 3rd suspect in November …. In this week's Crime Stoppers Spotlight, a third suspect is being sought in...
Deputies search for missing man last seen in Powell
Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a missing man in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
2 bald eagles photographed in Alcoa
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
