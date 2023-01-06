ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Tyla

'Shameless' mum slammed after launching GoFundMe to help her build 'dream home'

A single mum has been branded ‘shameless’ after launching a GoFundMe page to help build her ‘dream home’. Self-titled ‘hippie’ Kara Hoppo, who lives in Australia, set up the campaign to help raise AUD $40,000 (£23,000) for a new home that will help her family live their ‘dream of a self-sufficient lifestyle and simple sustainable life’.
Tyla

Katie Price under fire after sharing 'inappropriate' video of son Harvey

Katie Price has been slammed for sharing an 'inappropriate' video of her eldest son, Harvey. The former glamour model took to TikTok over Christmas to share an intimate clip of her and her 20-year-old son in bed:. In the video, which has since racked up over 350,000 views, Price can...
Tyla

Doctors advise on viral menstrual blood smearing trend

There have always been oddballs who have espoused drinking from the golden fountain (their own p**s), but nowadays people are taking it one step further by rubbing menstrual blood on their faces. On TikTok, people have been championing it as a form of skin care - but does it actually...
Tyla

EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jr is the father of 12-year-old Lily Slater's baby

EastEnders fans were recently left in shock after discovering that one of Albert Square's youngest residents 12-year-old Lily Slater is pregnant. However, upon discovery of the surprise pregnancy, she refused to say who the baby's father is, but now fans have a theory of their own: Ricky Jr. Watch the moment the pregnancy is unveiled below:
Tyla

Kelly Osbourne fumes as mum Sharon reveals baby name

Kelly Osbourne has posted a furious cryptic message online about sharing 'information’ about her newborn son, after mum Sharon revealed the baby’s name. Kelly recently gave birth to her first child, having announced back in May 2022 that she and her partner, DJ Sid Wilson, were expecting. While...
Tyla

Tyla

66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy