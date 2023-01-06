Read full article on original website
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Model whose top lip was ripped off by a pit bull is now able to smile after getting multiple surgeries
A model who lost her top lip in a brutal pit bull attack is finally able to smile again after undergoing dozens of intense surgeries. Brooklinn Khoury, 23, had already made a name for herself as a model and influencer, complete with a Vogue spread, before a freak dog attack changed her life.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
Woman claims moving in with your boyfriend before marriage is 'biggest scam'
It's often said that in life, you should try before you buy. But not when it comes to living with a partner, if this viral TikTok is to be believed, where a woman described moving in together without a ring as the 'biggest scam'. Jess, from Sydney, was speaking from...
Granddaughter yells at 86-year-old grandmother with dementia, house helper asked granddaughter to leave the house
A friend of a woman who yells at her grandmother for forgetting things, even though the grandmother has dementia, took to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.
Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition
A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition. The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.
Britney Spears shares explosive rant after Jamie Lynn claimed life as her sister was 'hard'
Britney Spears has hit out at her sister after she said it was 'hard' being her sibling. Jamie Lynn Spears recently opened up about being the sister of one of the most famous popstars of all time. Speaking on reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the 31-year-old got emotional...
'Shameless' mum slammed after launching GoFundMe to help her build 'dream home'
A single mum has been branded ‘shameless’ after launching a GoFundMe page to help build her ‘dream home’. Self-titled ‘hippie’ Kara Hoppo, who lives in Australia, set up the campaign to help raise AUD $40,000 (£23,000) for a new home that will help her family live their ‘dream of a self-sufficient lifestyle and simple sustainable life’.
Woman 'felt threatened' after partner started intimate relationship with doll
A woman has opened up about how she 'felt threatened' when her partner began a second relationship with a plastic doll. Aussie Rod explained that he bought Karina in October 2021 after experiencing a dry spell. At the time of Karina's arrival, Rod hadn't met his girlfriend, who he connected...
Katie Price under fire after sharing 'inappropriate' video of son Harvey
Katie Price has been slammed for sharing an 'inappropriate' video of her eldest son, Harvey. The former glamour model took to TikTok over Christmas to share an intimate clip of her and her 20-year-old son in bed:. In the video, which has since racked up over 350,000 views, Price can...
Mum has 'biggest scare of her life' after common toy gets caught around baby's finger
A mum suffered a big fright after a common baby toy got caught around her nine-month-old daughter's finger. The toy in question are nursey mobiles, which are very common for babies to have, and have been around for many years. But Teigan Campbell, from Coventry, has warned of the dangers...
Doctors advise on viral menstrual blood smearing trend
There have always been oddballs who have espoused drinking from the golden fountain (their own p**s), but nowadays people are taking it one step further by rubbing menstrual blood on their faces. On TikTok, people have been championing it as a form of skin care - but does it actually...
EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jr is the father of 12-year-old Lily Slater's baby
EastEnders fans were recently left in shock after discovering that one of Albert Square's youngest residents 12-year-old Lily Slater is pregnant. However, upon discovery of the surprise pregnancy, she refused to say who the baby's father is, but now fans have a theory of their own: Ricky Jr. Watch the moment the pregnancy is unveiled below:
Kelly Osbourne fumes as mum Sharon reveals baby name
Kelly Osbourne has posted a furious cryptic message online about sharing 'information’ about her newborn son, after mum Sharon revealed the baby’s name. Kelly recently gave birth to her first child, having announced back in May 2022 that she and her partner, DJ Sid Wilson, were expecting. While...
Viewers left worried as TV reporter suffers medical emergency live on air
Viewers in Canada grew concerned after a news reporter felt faint and started to feel unwell during a live broadcast. Jessica Robb was presenting a live segment on CTV's six o'clock news on Sunday when things took an unexpected turn. You can see the footage here:. In the clip, Jessica...
Woman divides opinion after admitting she's disappointed fiancé proposed with cheap ring
A woman has divided opinion online after admitting she was disappointed with the ring her fiancé bought when he proposed. Taking to Mumsnet looking for advice, the woman explained the ring was not what she expected, and looked more like 'costume jewellery'. Adding that her fiancé is pretty extravagant...
