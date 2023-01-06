Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.

JPD arrested 51-year-old Adam Benjamin Garber, the owner of Rounder’s Pizza, on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge related to the incident.

Image of Adam Benjamin Garber (Jonestown PD photo)

According to court records, the victim told police she was putting trash into the dumpster of Rounder’s Pizza when Garber approached her. She said he was upset with her for using the dumpster he paid for, and when she offered to pay him for her trash, he became angry.

Records said the victim began putting the trash back into her vehicle when Garber began trying to put additional bags of trash into her vehicle that did not belong to her.

“[The victim] described that Garber then physically attacked her and forcefully struck her head and arms against the driver’s door frame of her car,” the affidavit said.

JPD said in the affidavit that the victim had a laceration above her eye, as well as abrasions, bruising and swelling on her face and arm.

Records said when an officer followed up with her the next day, the swelling and bruising on the victim’s face was so severe her eye was almost entirely swollen shut.

“[The victim’s] vehicle was utilized as a deadly weapon during this assault…” JPD reported in the affidavit.

Records said when JPD interviewed Garber, he admitted to a confrontation but denied striking the victim.

“Garber referred to [the victim] as, ‘having something wrong with her already… and there is something a little bit off with her,’” the affidavit said.

A judge set Garber’s bond at $40,000 Thursday, according to Travis County court records. As of Friday, records showed Garber’s bond was posted, and he was not listed in the county’s jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.