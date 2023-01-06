ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia sees veteran tight end enter transfer portal, per report

Georgia spent Tuesday heading home after a blowout win over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game. Now, one of the Bulldogs’ reserve tight ends, a member of the program for 4 seasons, has opted to enter the transfer portal. Brett Seither, who signed with the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule

Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship

ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Here's everything you need to know about the CFP National Championship

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Monday night, TCU and Georgia will kick off from SoFi Stadium in California for the CFP National Championship. WFAA's Joe Trahan and Marc Istook are in Inglewood to give you the latest coverage from the game itself and also the fan experience. WFAA's digital team also has you covered on all aspects of the highly-anticipated title game. We've spoken to Heisman finalist Max Duggan, head coach Sonny Dyke's wife, the creator of "Hypnotoad," the son of a 1938 TCU football player and more!
FORT WORTH, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Third Suspect Arrested In December 4th Kidnapping In Cleveland

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police has announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city on December 4th. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker in a news release Thursday afternoon said the latest suspect was identified as 38-year-old Julie Marie Adams of Cleveland. Arrest...
CLEVELAND, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
