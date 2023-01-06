Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
Fort Worth City Council debates extending teen curfew: Will it keep minors safe or limit their freedomLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU players said after blowout national championship loss to Georgia
TCU found out the hard way Monday night — it’s one thing to prepare for Georgia, and it’s another thing to play it. Teams can’t simulate the speed and physicality in practice of elite recruits being coached at an elite level during games. The result? Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sees veteran tight end enter transfer portal, per report
Georgia spent Tuesday heading home after a blowout win over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game. Now, one of the Bulldogs’ reserve tight ends, a member of the program for 4 seasons, has opted to enter the transfer portal. Brett Seither, who signed with the...
Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU
The Dawgs Daily staff predicts the score of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU.
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray says Monday's game against TCU is the 'start of the Georgia dynasty'
The winds of change have continued to blow across college football, and one of the biggest questions as the season has come to a close is just which team projects to hold the next dynasty. That’s been the Alabama Crimson Tide for a long time, but doesn’t seem to be...
WXIA 11 Alive
Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship
ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
TCU vs. Georgia: Here's everything you need to know about the CFP National Championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Monday night, TCU and Georgia will kick off from SoFi Stadium in California for the CFP National Championship. WFAA's Joe Trahan and Marc Istook are in Inglewood to give you the latest coverage from the game itself and also the fan experience. WFAA's digital team also has you covered on all aspects of the highly-anticipated title game. We've spoken to Heisman finalist Max Duggan, head coach Sonny Dyke's wife, the creator of "Hypnotoad," the son of a 1938 TCU football player and more!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett fires back at doubters: 'People are gonna be like, 'No we didn't,' well, yeah you did'
Stetson Bennett is well-versed in responding to critics, and the Georgia quarterback is at it again. Leading up to the national championship on Monday against TCU, Bennett put it this way:. “There was a lot of people who doubted us, and I know people are gonna be like, ‘No we...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
wrwh.com
Third Suspect Arrested In December 4th Kidnapping In Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police has announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city on December 4th. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker in a news release Thursday afternoon said the latest suspect was identified as 38-year-old Julie Marie Adams of Cleveland. Arrest...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Judge revokes man's probation, sentences him to 30 years after he commits more crimes
24-years old Jaterin Tyler of Cedar Hill used-up any of his good will with Judge Dominique Collins. She revoked probation and sent Tyler to prison for 30-years. At various times, Tyler was arrested for rape, kidnapping
247Sports
69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1