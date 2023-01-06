INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Monday night, TCU and Georgia will kick off from SoFi Stadium in California for the CFP National Championship. WFAA's Joe Trahan and Marc Istook are in Inglewood to give you the latest coverage from the game itself and also the fan experience. WFAA's digital team also has you covered on all aspects of the highly-anticipated title game. We've spoken to Heisman finalist Max Duggan, head coach Sonny Dyke's wife, the creator of "Hypnotoad," the son of a 1938 TCU football player and more!

