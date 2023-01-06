Read full article on original website
Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest brings ‘best of the best’ shows to new downtown venue
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fear not, Fringe fans! The arts festival is back with Orlando Fringe’s 2023 Winter Mini-Fest, which promises a series of curated shows—old and new—packed into just four days. The event, which runs from Jan. 12-15, will christen the newest theater venue to come...
Here’s how Brevard County’s new beach cleaning robot could save lives
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s efforts to keep beaches clean and save lives in the ocean are taking a high-tech turn with the introduction of a cleaning robot. “This is BeBot, and it cleans the beach,” said Bryan Bobbitt, executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. “BeBot is a solar-powered and electric robot that will actually sift through the sand and remove all the microplastics and sift everything out.”
Antisemitic flyers show up in Orange County neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in west Orange County say flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways this weekend. Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.
New York Philharmonic musician set to perform with Orlando orchestra
ORLANDO, Fla. – A New York Philharmonic musician making history is coming to Central Florida to perform and inspire students to do the same. Anthony McGill, the New York Philharmonic’s principal clarinetist, has been all over the world with the orchestra, but will be spending the week after Valentine’s Day performing with the Orlando Philharmonic.
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Orange County tries to tackle affordable housing solutions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Lucian Conte lives off of Spring Lite Way, not far from Donnybrook Park. He said what used to be a wooded area behind his home is now under development. It’s a multi-story building designated for housing. Tuesday, Orange County commissioners discussed developments like that...
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
Can your employer track you? Lake County man fired after company’s app detected him at competitor
LEESBURG, Fla. – The day before Thanksgiving, tow truck driver Gary Leady sent a text message to his employer claiming he needed to stay home to care for his kids because his wife was sick. But Leady admits he had an ulterior motive for skipping work that day. “I...
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Shark beaten with hammer pushes Florida city to tighten fishing rules
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – The city of Indian Harbour Beach city council will discuss stricter fishing rules after a man was seen beating a shark to death with a hammer. City officials are meeting Jan. 25 and will consider the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would expand the new fishing area, ban the cleaning of fish and other wildlife, and create a citation process for rule breakers.
Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
SpaceX prepares Falcon Heavy for launch from Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that is targeting mid-January for a Falcon Heavy rocket launch of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After the Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the full-duration static fire of Falcon Heavy was complete, SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Jan. 14.
Florida Foodie: Oncologist shares how a plant-based diet can help cancer patients
Dr. Amber Orman likes to practice what she calls “true healthcare.”. “We are treating, preventing and reversing chronic disease with the way that you’re living rather than relying wholly on pills and procedures and tests and things like this,” Orman said. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA...
Police release image of suspected gunman in carjacking at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released an image Tuesday of a suspected gunman in a carjacking at Orlando International Airport. The Orlando Police Department said a driver was carjacked by a gunman Monday around 12:10 a.m. on the curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Can your employer track...
Questions remain as deputies investigate teen shooting near Wekiva High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Increased security once again showed up outside Wekiva High School on Tuesday after investigators said a teen was shot on campus Friday evening. That teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies said it happened in the parking lot after a basketball game...
It will be sunny and mild until it rains on Friday. Then it gets COLD
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing highs in the 70s for the next several days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day this week -- until Friday, when a new front will bring a 50% coverage or rain and much cooler temperatures. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
