This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of East 13th Street and South Ohio Avenue. It was reported that a truck had collided with several parked vehicles. The driver was found to be in possession of drugs, and intoxicated by drugs. Kenneth D. Dobson, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs), and Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway. Dobson was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO