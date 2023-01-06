Read full article on original website
One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured in a crash in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 3:00 p.m. on Route ZZ at Southwest 1100 Rd. Troopers say the crash happened when a UTV driven by 27-year-old Thomas Shelton, of Garden City, The post One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
SEDALIA WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 8, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 88-year-old Mary Morgan traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail, embankment and yield sign. According to the report, Morgan had fallen asleep.
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Henry County involving KCK driver
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after a multi-vehicle crash in Henry County. The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. Saturday morning according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the incident happened when...
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (1/9)
Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree,...
Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
Two arrested during separate Fentanyl busts in Pettis County
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office makes two Fentanyl busts over the course of five days. The first arrest happened last Tuesday at a home in the 30000 block of Kendrick Road in Green Ridge. Deputies were called to the address to investigate a verbal disturbance. But when they arrived, drug paraphernalia was in plain view, prompting an application for a search warrant.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 9, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of East 13th Street and South Ohio Avenue. It was reported that a truck had collided with several parked vehicles. The driver was found to be in possession of drugs, and intoxicated by drugs. Kenneth D. Dobson, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs), and Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway. Dobson was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
Twin brothers charged with shots-fired incident last month at Columbia brewery
Charges are filed this week against twin brothers believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident last month at a Columbia brewery. James Allen of Jefferson City and Jerald Allen of Warrensburg were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting happened December 5 at Bur Oak Brewery...
1 dead following fire at apartment building in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Bowen Tower is located at 6140 Raytown Road, at E. 62nd Street. According to their website, the high rise building offers “completely maintenance free living for 55+ residents.”
Yvette Sims
Yvette Sims, 89, of Windsor, Missouri, died Saturday evening, January 7, 2023, at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo. She was born January 31, 1933, in Benton County, Mo., near Windsor, the daughter of Joseph O’Leary Ellis and Venus June (Christian) Ellis. On November 22, 1951, she married Clifford Dale Sims at the Harmony Baptist Church near Windsor.
