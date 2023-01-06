Read full article on original website
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
ABC6.com
R.I. DCYF investigating Barrington daycare, allegedly gave kids melatonin gummies
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children and Family Services is currently investigating a local daycare center after two children were reportedly given melatonin gummies. Damaris Teixeira with the R.I. DCYF confirmed they are currently conducting an investigation into an incident at Kids Quarters Day Care...
nbcboston.com
2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say
Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
ABC6.com
Three fires scorch Providence in under 24 hours
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters were busy Tuesday, battling three separate fires throughout the city. The first blaze was reported around 5 p.m. on Windsor St. where a fire had erupted in a multi-family home. ABC6 was on scene and caught firefighters in the basement of the property...
mybackyardnews.com
RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI
Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schyler had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
ABC6.com
Judge raises bail for Massachusetts man in fatal Lincoln New Year’s Eve crash to $50K
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man faced a judge Tuesday morning after being involved in a deadly New Year’s Eve crash that killed one person and injured another. Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, was arranged on several charges, including DUI resulting in death, after prosecutors said he...
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
ABC6.com
Tiverton school resource officer no longer employed with District.
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Public School District announced on Facebook they were notified of a situation involving their resource officer. According to the post, as of Dec. 23, their SRO is no longer employed with the district. The district said no students were harmed or put in...
ABC6.com
New Providence shelter to house homeless couples
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Turnto10.com
Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
ABC6.com
Man, 42, involved in fatal Attleboro fire gets charges upgraded to murder
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An Attleboro man involved in a deadly fire two months ago had his charges upgraded to murder, according to authorities. The fire happened on Nov. 18 on Division Street in Attleboro. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that Adam Rollins, who was charged last week...
ABC6.com
Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
Providence police seize multiple guns, ammunition
Providence Police seized multiple guns and ammunition on Saturday.
ABC6.com
Rollover crash causes traffic on Interstate 195 in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on I-195 east after exit 2C. The Department of Transportation said all travel lanes on that side of the highway were blocked. The crash...
