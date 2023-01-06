ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Three fires scorch Providence in under 24 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters were busy Tuesday, battling three separate fires throughout the city. The first blaze was reported around 5 p.m. on Windsor St. where a fire had erupted in a multi-family home. ABC6 was on scene and caught firefighters in the basement of the property...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI

Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schyler had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton school resource officer no longer employed with District.

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Public School District announced on Facebook they were notified of a situation involving their resource officer. According to the post, as of Dec. 23, their SRO is no longer employed with the district. The district said no students were harmed or put in...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

New Providence shelter to house homeless couples

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A state board approved the opening of a new 40-person homeless shelter in Providence. The shelter would be at 662 Hartford Ave., located near the DelSesto Middle School. Crossroads Rhode Island has been selected to run the shelter during its duration, with federal funds granting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Child sparked Woonsocket apartment fire with lighter

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police released new details regarding a fire that broke out at an apartment complex last month. The fire displaced 35 people on Dec. 8 from an apartment complex on Rockridge Drive. Police said investigation showed a 5-year-old sparked the fire with a lighter. Police said a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

