Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 player suggests how games could improve by adding a mechanic seen in multiple Riot titles
One Overwatch 2 fan believes the game would benefit from allowing players to vote to forfeit a match—and they aren’t alone. On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user saalamander asked fans earlier today if they believe Overwatch 2 should incorporate a “vote to forfeit” option specifically in ranked matches. The game already allows players to leave ongoing quick match games without penalty, but if a player leaves a ranked round before it’s over, they’ll be hit with a leaver penalty and matchmaking will not bring another player in to replace them.
dotesports.com
Why did Fortnite remove the Shockwave Hammer?
Fortnite is one of the most-played games in the world right now thanks to its five-plus years of community building. Throughout that time, Epic Games has consistently changed the way the game is played through new POIs, mechanics, and weapons. But this doesn’t always end well. Sometimes, Epic has to disable the weapons it just put into the game due to bugs.
dotesports.com
‘Next-level entertainment’: BLAST Premier will broadcast more CS:GO than ever in 2023
BLAST Premier will run seven CS:GO events in 2023 featuring some of the best teams in the world, opening the year with BLAST Premier Spring Groups (Jan. 19 to 29) and closing it with BLAST Premier World Final (Dec. 11 to 17). BLAST has also changed the format for both...
dotesports.com
CoD players think Warzone 2 is ‘boring’ and have several suggestions on how to fix it
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released just under two months ago, but some of the community of players and spectators are coming out to speak about how “boring” the game is compared to its predecessor. Warzone 2 is quite different from the original Warzone, which was released in...
dotesports.com
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
dotesports.com
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
dotesports.com
Building BetBoom: TORONTOKYO sacrifice was the key to building Dota 2’s newest superteam
Dota 2 fans have seen many superteams crop up throughout the years. The previous iterations of Team Secret, Evil Geniuses, and Virtus.pro are examples that spring to mind. The newest, however, manifested itself at BetBoom—an organization nobody considered to be a threat last season, especially not at The International 11, where they ran last.
dotesports.com
Who is Naafiri, League of Legends’ upcoming Darkin assassin?
League of Legends is welcoming the new year with a lot of information on what’s to come this season, including the champions who are next in line to join the roster. Riot Games revealed Naafiri and Milio as the next champions to enter Summoner’s Rift this year. While Milio was described as an adorable enchanter, Naafiri’s light side has long gone as she’s been corrupted and has become a dark assassin.
dotesports.com
NiP rounds out CS:GO lineup with former NAVI young star
Ninjas in Pyjamas has completed its CS:GO roster with the addition of Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov today, confirming multiple reports that emerged during the offseason. The 18-year-old is another talent who comes from Natus Vincere’s academy setup, like b1t and M0NESY, and he’s been looking to join a tier-one organization since September 2022 after he stood in for NAVI’s main team at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The Ukrainian organization agreed to negotiate with headtr1ck and sold him to NiP during the lead-up for 2023.
dotesports.com
How to get the Teamwork Badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is full of badges to collect but some of them are harder to get than others. While some are awarded automatically during certain time periods, others must be earned by achieving different in-game feats. One of those badges is the Teamwork badge, which is called the “Team. Work.” badge within the game.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players have found the fastest way to complete a challenge before Act 3 ends
For those of you short on time, the internet has shortcuts that’ll save you valuable hours. The VALORANT community has the goods to help you smash your challenges as fast as possible. Act Three is about to finish, and players are trying to rank up as times as possible...
dotesports.com
Fortune awaits with TFT’s new game mode and launch of Lunar Gala event
The annual Lunar event is returning to Teamfight Tactics, offering players exclusive arenas, Tacticians, and various other personalizations. The 2023 TFT Lunar Gala event is scheduled to launch on Jan. 12 at 1pm CT. Chibi Panda Annie is hosting the event this year at the House of the Golden Rabbit. Players will have a total of 15 missions and some sweet goodies as a reward for completing the missions. The event will also feature TFT’s first temporary game mode called Fortune’s Favor.
dotesports.com
Here’s the full breakdown of all format changes coming to the League World Championship in 2023
The League of Legends World Championship is receiving a full slate of format changes in 2023, with the play-ins and group stages undergoing a massive makeover and an extra preliminary stage being added ahead of the tournament’s official start. Riot Games announced its full intentions to change the Worlds...
dotesports.com
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
dotesports.com
Apex players think they’ve found the perfect Horizon nerf to stop her being ‘overpowered’
Apex Legends has a deadly cast of 23 playable characters with a variety of different abilities for gamers to test out and find their style. Horizon is one of the Legends players can use in their battle royale matches. She was introduced in Season Seven and sports a series of abilities that make her sneakier than the average legend.
dotesports.com
Why Riot is finally making changes to its international League events
League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.
dotesports.com
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
dotesports.com
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 fans debate what hero should get the next Mythic skin—and it’s not who you think
Overwatch 2 fans have put forward their suggestions for which hero should receive the next Mythic skin. Reddit user sleepyaoe recently asked users who they think will get the next skin “based off of pure speculation.” “We can’t say much considering the next patch hasn’t even been teased yet, but I’m curious. I have a feeling it’ll be a support character considering last [patch’s skin] was a damage [and] this one was a tank,” they said in their post.
Comments / 0