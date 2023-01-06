Amazon employee steals over $300K in merchandise from warehouse, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amazon employee admitted to stealing over $300,000 worth of merchandise from a warehouse on New Allen Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said 26-year-old Devan Thomas stole Apple and Samsung phones, Nintendo consoles, cell phone accessories, jewelry, watches, computer parts and gaming consoles from the warehouse.

Thomas was caught after Amazon’s loss prevention team began investigating theft in the area where Thomas was generally assigned during his workday.

Digital evidence linked Thomas to the thefts and Thomas gave the loss prevention team a written statement saying he “made a choice of taking items away from the customers and outside the building,” according to his arrest affidavit.

Thomas was charged with theft of property greater than $250,000.

