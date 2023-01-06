Read full article on original website
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Warriors PG Stephen Curry to Return, Start vs. Suns, per Report
Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to return for Tuesday’s game against the Suns, ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reports. Golden State is planning on starting Curry for the game, but the team is unclear what his minutes restriction will be. Curry has missed the last 11 games with a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors Game Preview
Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Gordon Hayward (hamstring/shoulder) Raptors: OUT Otto Porter Jr (toe) This game features two of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference this season. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season in which they won 43 games, but injuries and defense have plagued them all year. The Raptors won 48 games last season and finished in fifth place in the conference. The Hornets sit in 14th place currently while the Raptors are holding on to the 11th spot in the standings. Things have not gone as planned for either squad, to say the least, but there is still time to turn it around.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment
The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game. Many ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Poor Defense Costs Charlotte the First Game in Toronto
TORONTO, ON - The Charlotte Hornets had a chance to steal the first of two from the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night but a fourth quarter collapse led to a 132-120 loss. Points, points, and more points. The Hornets continued to stay hot on the offensive end of the floor, opening up tonight's game 10/11 from the field including a perfect 4/4 start from three-point range. Terry Rozier collected nine points in the first quarter and began the night by making each of his first four shot attempts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3-point Shooting Continuing to Improve For OKC
Oklahoma City has shown many improvements from last season to now 40 games into the 2022-23 campaign. From individual accolades to team improvement overall, the Thunder have taken a step forward in their rebuild. One of the biggest improvements is from the team’s 3-point shooting. OKC finished the 2021-22...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raptors Show Who They Can Be At Their Best as They End 1st Half with Victory Over Hornets
The Toronto Raptors aren't hiding from their flaws. View the original article to see embedded media. "We are who we are," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said as his team reached the midway point of the season Tuesday with a 132-120 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The first half of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Pistons: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Tuesday
The Philadelphia 76ers are getting a key reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night as Joel Embiid is set to make his return to the court, according to a team official. Lately, Embiid’s been dealing with foot soreness. His recent concerns started last Monday when the Sixers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for a rematch. During the second quarter of the matchup, Embiid was down and in pain, grabbing at his foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Steve Clifford Raptors Postgame Press Conference
PHILADELPHIA — A collective applause rumbled through the Wells Fargo Center with about four minutes to play in the third quarter, as Joel Embiid walked to the 76ers bench. It’s unclear if the All-NBA center was on a minutes restriction in his return from a three-game absence because of foot soreness. But the overwhelming effort of Embiid and his team — combined with the Detroit Pistons’ putrid play — made that irrelevant.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
