Priscilla Presley Mixes Metals in Silver & Gold Sweater With Pointy Ankle Boots for Q&A at Wine Bar

Priscilla Presley hosted a casual Q&A at Vineyard Wine Bar Bistro in Orlando, Fla. yesterday. Dressed in an all-black ensemble with shiny accents, “The Naked Gun” actress spoke in-depth about her life and lengthy career.

The chat saw Presley dressed in a black mock neck sweater dotted with silver sparkles and a shiny gold circular pattern emulating sequins. The mixed metal top was paired with simple black slacks. The businesswoman wore her reddish brown tresses in a side-parted face-framing style.

Presley stepped out in what appeared to be black pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stiletto heels, striking silver adornments, and a sleek silhouette. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

In a similarly sparkling fashion, Presley made a rare appearance at Celine’s winter 2023 fashion show and sat front row in a fitting arrangement next to “Elvis” star Austin Butler .

The chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises dressed in a chic all-black ensemble and daring black boots. The star was clad in a sparkling chainmail mesh dress with an asymmetrical hem and hooded detailing. The rather medieval style was layered overtop a classic black dress. The businesswoman carried a black leather purse situated with a gold chain strap and coordinating gilded hardware.

When it came down to footwear, Presley sported slouchy black boots, that appeared to be a knee-high style, sporting sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels.

