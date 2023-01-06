ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Gets Colorful in Teal Fringe Sweatpants & Pink Chunky Sneakers With Green Hair

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Cardi B burst with color in her latest photo. On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper showcased her sensational street style in a new image uploaded on her Instagram Stories.

Cardi looked stylish and chic in the snapshot, while posing on the staircase of a home. When it came to the outfit, the chart-topping musician wore a white short-sleeve cropped Marni T-shirt. The top was embossed with the label’s logo at the center and was outlined with a spray paint orange and pink design.

The Reebok collaborator teamed the lightweight separate with teal sweatpants that featured dramatic tribal print fringe on the side, a gray elastic waistband and a white drawstring at the center.

Sticking to a vibrant vibe, the “Up” artist amped up her look with round purple-tinted sunglasses, long square nails and a multi-colored Chanel handbag, which she kept draped on her forearm. Cardi swapped her usual dark tresses for straight green hair that was parted in the middle. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a neutral pout.

Completing Cardi’s look was a pair of sneakers. The silhouette had magenta uppers and also included a round white toe and sat atop a thick outsole.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles , which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved throughout the years.

Comments / 28

Sauce TheBoss
3d ago

she doesn't like herself or her appearance because she wears # magic paint and wigs. more than likely looks ugly without #magic paint and wig. plus looks like a bacteria bank

Reply
2
