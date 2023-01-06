ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan to host ‘SNL’

By Stephanie Thompson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HKnH_0k5tGln300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC has announced the “Saturday Night Live” new show lineup for the start of 2023.

Fresh episodes of “SNL” will return on Jan. 21 with first-time host Aubrey Plaza, according to the network. Plaza is currently starring in the second season of HBO’s “White Lotus” series and the film “Emily the Criminal,” streaming on Netflix.

Musical guest, Sam Smith, will join Plaza for a third appearance on the show. The English singer-songwriter has won both Academy and Grammy Awards and will release a new album, “Gloria,” on Jan. 27.

Actor and director Michael B. Jordan will make his debut as “SNL” host on Jan. 28. Jordan’s new film “Creed III,” will be in theaters on March 3.

Accompanying Jordan will be musical guest Lil Baby. This will be the Grammy Award winner’s first time performing on the show. Lil Baby’s latest album, “It’s Only Me,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, NBC noted.

An original episode of “SNL” is planned for Feb. 4, but the network has yet to announce details on the guests. Watch “Saturday Night Live” Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC4.

