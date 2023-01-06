Head shots 17: These 37 ex-high school basketball players from Staten Island are featured, through the years

Read full article on original website
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
HS basketball coach charged with walking in on girls in locker room, sending inappropriate texts
A girls basketball coach at Memorial High School in West New York has been charged with walking in on girls in the locker room and sending inappropriate text messages to three students, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A preliminary investigation found Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, entered...
Clutch shots: Sunday afternoon CYO Basketball at Blessed Sacrament | Subscribers can download images free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Blessed Sacrament in Westerleigh was action-packed as basketball players competed in CYO games Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Big baskets, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of us.
HS wrestling: Host Farrell prevails at 37th Annual Dave Ironman Invitational; Tottenville frosh dubbed ‘Most Outstanding Wrestler’ (photos)
It had been more than a half-decade since Monsignor Farrell last claimed first place at the Dave Ironman Invitational, which the Oakwood school has hosted annually for most of 37 years. On Saturday, the Lions emerged as the victors of the 18-team event for the first time since 2017, finishing with 252.5 points -- besting runner-up Massapequa (204.5) and third-place finisher Tottenville (190).
Fanboys Set Straight By Bergen County Gymnast TikTok Star Livvy Dunne
Collegiate gymnast and viral influence Olivia Dunne is asking her fans to “be respectful” after a chaotic scene at Louisiana State University's season-opening loss to Utah last week. The opener held in Salt Lake City was packed with fans of Dunne, a Hillsdale native who was not even...
‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report
When New York State hosts its first-ever invitational wrestling tournament for high school girls later this month, Tottenville’s Alessandra Elliott won’t be there. In fact, no female student-athletes from any of New York City’s public schools will be present. That’s because the event is not open to...
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Little League: Snug Harbor LL’s new president striving to continue ‘lighting’ vision of his predecessor
It’s certainly not the easiest situation for new Snug Harbor Little League president Dennis Thomson and the loop’s Board of Directors. For starters, Thomson, who was voted president last November, has the daunting task of replacing local hero Anthony Varvaro — the PAPD cop and ex-MLB pitcher who tragically died in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 last year — as prez. Varvaro, an ex-SHLL player who was in the president role for less than a year, was also Thomson’s brother-in-law.
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Source: Staten Island man accused in fatal hatchet attack, shooting in Brooklyn in possible love triangle
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating whether a love triangle led to a gruesome attack where a man from New Springville allegedly fatally shot and hacked a victim with an ax in Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane,...
Video surfaces of alleged gunpoint carjacking attempt on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A video circulating on social media appears to show an attempted carjacking on Staten Island’s South Shore last week. In the footage, the male victim can be seen exiting a store, walking towards a white Infiniti sedan and getting into the driver’s seat. A gray Audi then pulls in front of the Infiniti, blocking it from leaving.
NYPD: Man, 23, stabbed on Staten Island; suspect remains at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The assault occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at 56 Roxbury St., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by the police is...
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
2 men charged in Staten Island road-rage incident; 1 needed 12 staples to close knife wound
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A road-rage incident during a recent morning rush hour in Bloomfield led to the arrests of both a man who was stabbed and the livery driver who allegedly wielded the knife, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation. Steven Cannon, 49, of Dubois Avenue...
Mayhem on Staten Island’s South Shore: Scary carjacking try; brazen car theft from carwash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating brazen thefts and attempted heists of luxury cars — including a carjacking try at gunpoint — on the South Shore of Staten Island, according to sources. The most recent incident was the theft of one car and the attempted heist...
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
Here are the top spellers in the 2023 Staten Island District 31 Spelling Bee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s top spellers has a special technique to help her -- she uses her index finger to draw each word in the air before spelling it. Using that strategy, sixth-grader Ella Ehrlich of Morris Intermediate School (I.S. 61) in Brighton Heights recently earned a first-place spot in Staten Island’s District 31 Spelling Bee, when she correctly spelled the word carnivore.
Car fire in West Brighton draws large FDNY response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire that badly damaged a vehicle in West Brighton Tuesday prompted a large FDNY response. Firefighters swarmed the vehicle in an effort to control the blaze on the 400 block of Davis Avenue. The interior of the blue SUV was charred and the seats...
Wild turkeys, windshield notes, and speed cameras: ‘Staten Island! The Musical!’ is happening this weekend
After an inaugural run at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade, Staten Island! The Musical, an original musical comedy that celebrates our borough and its many characters that live here, is coming to the Avenel Performing Arts Center with a weekend of performances. Co-created by Matt Izzo and Sal Volpe, Staten...
NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Stapleton. At approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St., and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
