The Mount Gilead swim team competed in Bucyrus on Jan. 5 against Wynford, Buckeye Valley, River Valley and Elgin. The boys came in 2nd and the girls tied for 4th. “Overall, the swimmers had a decent meet. This time of the year is hard because of the holidays, exams, and increased training, so swimmers can go into a meet already feeling tired, “ explained coach Dina Snow. “We also had several disqualifications for our relays that were surprising, so morale probably wasn’t the highest!”

MOUNT GILEAD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO