ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
morrowcountysentinel.com

MG swimmers compete at Bucyrus

The Mount Gilead swim team competed in Bucyrus on Jan. 5 against Wynford, Buckeye Valley, River Valley and Elgin. The boys came in 2nd and the girls tied for 4th. “Overall, the swimmers had a decent meet. This time of the year is hard because of the holidays, exams, and increased training, so swimmers can go into a meet already feeling tired, “ explained coach Dina Snow. “We also had several disqualifications for our relays that were surprising, so morale probably wasn’t the highest!”
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Highland girls topped by Clear Fork

Highland dropped a 54-26 decision at Clear Fork on Friday. The Colts got out to a fast start in the game, taking a 16-7 lead after one quarter of play. It was 26-13 at the half and Clear Fork would go on to take a 28-13 advantage in the second half to add to their lead.
HIGHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mount Gilead girls pick up big win Saturday

Saturday was a big night for the Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team. Not only did they get past Cardington with a win for the first time in years in toppling the Pirates by a 53-33 count, but also claimed sole possession of the KMAC lead. Both the Indians and Pirates entered Saturday night with 6-0 records in league play.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy