morrowcountysentinel.com
MG swimmers compete at Bucyrus
The Mount Gilead swim team competed in Bucyrus on Jan. 5 against Wynford, Buckeye Valley, River Valley and Elgin. The boys came in 2nd and the girls tied for 4th. “Overall, the swimmers had a decent meet. This time of the year is hard because of the holidays, exams, and increased training, so swimmers can go into a meet already feeling tired, “ explained coach Dina Snow. “We also had several disqualifications for our relays that were surprising, so morale probably wasn’t the highest!”
Highland girls topped by Clear Fork
Highland dropped a 54-26 decision at Clear Fork on Friday. The Colts got out to a fast start in the game, taking a 16-7 lead after one quarter of play. It was 26-13 at the half and Clear Fork would go on to take a 28-13 advantage in the second half to add to their lead.
Mount Gilead girls pick up big win Saturday
Saturday was a big night for the Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team. Not only did they get past Cardington with a win for the first time in years in toppling the Pirates by a 53-33 count, but also claimed sole possession of the KMAC lead. Both the Indians and Pirates entered Saturday night with 6-0 records in league play.
