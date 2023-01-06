ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies Recognized

Two Tompkins County Sheriff deputies have earned the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award on Friday, January 6th. The two deputies, Sergeant Marc Ninivaggi and Sergeant Kip Rainbow were given the high honor. The FBI LEEDA’s mission is to help advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and to promote the exchange of information to help improve law enforcement management practices. Those improvements include training, education and networking among police professionals throughout the country.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Webb Sworn In As State Senator At Binghamton High School

After seven years, New York State Senate District 52 is welcoming a new leader. Lea Webb was sworn into the position today, having defeated former Binghamton Mayor Rich David in the November election. Webb is breaking barriers as the first person of color to lead the 52nd state senate district, which had formerly been led by now-Broome County Sheriff, Fred Akshar.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions, all of which involve firearms. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Leekville Road in Glen Aubrey, Town of Nanticoke on January 6th for a domestic incident involving a firearm. They say a male inside the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness

The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police continue to look for missing Tioga County man

Reprinted with permission from FNN Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family. Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Charged with Arson

A Johnson City man is facing arson charges after a fire on January 6th in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after an investigation of the fire that occurred in a residence on Columbus Place, it was determined that a resident of the house intentionally set the fire and left.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
OWEGO, NY
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Updated: Owego man charged with murder

On Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:28 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Rd. in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location. Deputies located Ms. Kvassay,...
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Two babies born at Guthrie on New Year’s Day

WATKINS GLEN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI

Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fundraiser Held For Victims of Johnson City House Fire

Mike Toro and Dalya Shears were away from home when they received alarming phone calls. Their residence – a multifamily home in Johnson City – had caught on fire. But tonight, at Irish Kevins on Riverside Drive, an outpour of support left Toro and Shears with hope for the future.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86

UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
WINDSOR, NY

