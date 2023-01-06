Reprinted with permission from FNN Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family. Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and...

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO