wskg.org
Broome County Legislature waives residency requirement for undersheriff
In its last session of 2022, the Broome County Legislature voted to remove a policy requiring the undersheriff to reside within the county. Broome County’s new sheriff, Fred Akshar, took office on Jan. 1, bringing with him Sammy Davis as his undersheriff. But that required some approval by the county Legislature.
wxhc.com
Two Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies Recognized
Two Tompkins County Sheriff deputies have earned the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award on Friday, January 6th. The two deputies, Sergeant Marc Ninivaggi and Sergeant Kip Rainbow were given the high honor. The FBI LEEDA’s mission is to help advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and to promote the exchange of information to help improve law enforcement management practices. Those improvements include training, education and networking among police professionals throughout the country.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Webb Sworn In As State Senator At Binghamton High School
After seven years, New York State Senate District 52 is welcoming a new leader. Lea Webb was sworn into the position today, having defeated former Binghamton Mayor Rich David in the November election. Webb is breaking barriers as the first person of color to lead the 52nd state senate district, which had formerly been led by now-Broome County Sheriff, Fred Akshar.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions, all of which involve firearms. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to Leekville Road in Glen Aubrey, Town of Nanticoke on January 6th for a domestic incident involving a firearm. They say a male inside the...
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
State Police continue to look for missing Tioga County man
Reprinted with permission from FNN Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family. Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Man Charged with Arson
A Johnson City man is facing arson charges after a fire on January 6th in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after an investigation of the fire that occurred in a residence on Columbus Place, it was determined that a resident of the house intentionally set the fire and left.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego woman arrested for assault following stabbing on Fox Street
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022 at about 11:20 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to a residence on Fox Street for a Domestic Violence Incident. The caller, later identified as Veronica R. Kelly, age 58 of Owego, reported that she had stabbed another individual. Upon arriving...
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
owegopennysaver.com
Updated: Owego man charged with murder
On Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:28 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Rd. in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location. Deputies located Ms. Kvassay,...
WETM
Two babies born at Guthrie on New Year’s Day
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys...
cortlandvoice.com
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fundraiser Held For Victims of Johnson City House Fire
Mike Toro and Dalya Shears were away from home when they received alarming phone calls. Their residence – a multifamily home in Johnson City – had caught on fire. But tonight, at Irish Kevins on Riverside Drive, an outpour of support left Toro and Shears with hope for the future.
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86
UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
