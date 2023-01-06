Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in Virginia
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the major discount retail chain Homegoods will be opening its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to the company's website.
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
WDBJ7.com
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
Virginia State trooper charged with assault and battery of student at Catholic school in Powhatan
A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for ABC store theft suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole from a Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority store.
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
cbs19news
Third body found in Rockfish River identified
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police seek two suspects after property damage/larceny at car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is seeking the community’s help in locating two suspects who stole a cash box from a wall-mounted coin machine at a car wash. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 2 after 10 p.m. at the 7-Hills Car Wash...
NBC12
State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school. On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.
WHSV
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a pickup truck on Bloomery Pike around 8:10 […]
