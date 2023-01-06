ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO