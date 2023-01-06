ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Third body found in Rockfish River identified

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third body found in connection with a submerged vehicle in Nelson County has now been identified. The Virginia State Police reports the third body was that of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington. Additionally, the investigation has revealed that 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz was...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

State trooper arrested after multiple reported assaults at Powhatan school

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a state trooper who allegedly assaulted a student at a Powhatan catholic school. On Jan. 6, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Douglas Michael Ledbetter on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges result from an ongoing investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Rd in Powhatan and on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. Reports say Ledbetter allegedly assaulted a female student.
POWHATAN, VA
WHSV

Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.
WSLS

Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder

APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy