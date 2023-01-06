ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies. Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve Reynolds moving up to the head coaching role at Keystone Heights. Atlantic Coast tabbed former player Step Durham to try and lead the Stingrays back after a forgettable 0-10 season.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
News4Jax.com

2 injured when car crashes into swampy area of I-295 at Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic was snarled Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a swampy area off the side of Interstate 295 near the Collins Road exit. Multiple crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called in to pull the car out. Traffic in the area was backed up for miles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Walking club hosting 5 walks over 4 days

The First Coast Trail Forgers Walking Club is a non-profit that encourages people of all ages to come together and bond over nature and walking. This weekend they are hosting 5 walks over 4 days in Fernandina Beach as part of their Sixth Martin Luther King Day Weekend. The Fernandina...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

78-year-old man, said to have dementia, sought by JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night asked for help locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Germilus Nonord was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Billmore Circle East. He’s said to have dementia and speaks little English.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: Woman dead after being hit by SUV near Normandy Village Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman is dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing State Road 228 near Normandy Village Parkway on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. There was no crosswalk where the woman tried to cross the road, according to troopers. The woman died...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Turning pain into passion: Amelia Island woman named 2023 National NF Ambassador for the Children’s Tumor Foundation

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – An Amelia Island woman diagnosed with a debilitating disease is using her struggles to help others. Michelle Holbrook was diagnosed with Schwannomatosis, a type of neurofibromatosis also known as “NF,” at the age of 30. The disease causes tumors to develop throughout her body and she said she had dozens.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, around 3:30 p.m., an employee at the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites on Wells Road called 911 to report that Alvin Jones, 30, came to the store and said he did something. What Jones specifically said was redacted in the report.
ORANGE PARK, FL

