Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Up to $4,000 available for your rent or mortgage in JacksonvilleR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbingZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Elementary school earns Purple Star School of Distinction, public invited to ceremonyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies. Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve Reynolds moving up to the head coaching role at Keystone Heights. Atlantic Coast tabbed former player Step Durham to try and lead the Stingrays back after a forgettable 0-10 season.
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Is the Jaguars stadium lease a key issue for you in the upcoming spring election?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of today, there are just 70 days until the spring election in Duval County on March 21. Yesterday marked the first day that candidates could qualify for the 2023 election, and at least one candidate took advantage. Republican LeAnna Cumber filed her paperwork to run for mayor.
News4Jax.com
Veteran News4JAX director who retired after 30-year career dies at 69
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Isaac “Hesley” Bostic Jr., a longtime WJXT-TV director, recently passed away at his home in Jacksonville. He was 69. Hesley, as his many friends called him, retired from Channel 4 in 2010 after a more than 30-year career at The Local Station. After this...
News4Jax.com
2 injured when car crashes into swampy area of I-295 at Collins Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic was snarled Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a swampy area off the side of Interstate 295 near the Collins Road exit. Multiple crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called in to pull the car out. Traffic in the area was backed up for miles.
News4Jax.com
Walking club hosting 5 walks over 4 days
The First Coast Trail Forgers Walking Club is a non-profit that encourages people of all ages to come together and bond over nature and walking. This weekend they are hosting 5 walks over 4 days in Fernandina Beach as part of their Sixth Martin Luther King Day Weekend. The Fernandina...
News4Jax.com
United Way of Northeast Florida needs volunteers MLK Day of Service project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – United Way of Northeast Florida is searching for volunteers to help out with its MLK Day of Service project — the group’s first Day of Service event since the pandemic. The organization will be on the Eastside making improvements to Matthew Gilbert Middle on...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third...
News4Jax.com
78-year-old man, said to have dementia, sought by JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night asked for help locating a 78-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Germilus Nonord was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Billmore Circle East. He’s said to have dementia and speaks little English.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Woman dead after being hit by SUV near Normandy Village Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old woman is dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing State Road 228 near Normandy Village Parkway on Monday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. There was no crosswalk where the woman tried to cross the road, according to troopers. The woman died...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville mayor’s race ready for ‘showtime’ two months from election day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday was the first day candidates for this year’s Jacksonville mayoral race could qualify. Now, the field stands at nine with Republican LeAnna Cumber filling her paperwork Monday morning. Cumber joined eight others who have filed to run for the mayor including Omega Allen, Daniel...
News4Jax.com
‘Meals on Wings’ program at UNF reaches milestone of 100,000 meals delivered to local seniors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida (UNF) just celebrated a huge milestone within its Meals on Wings program. Meals on Wings celebrated the delivery of more than 100,000 meals to homebound older adults — which helps address food insecurity among older adults and provides a solution to hunger issues in the community.
News4Jax.com
Well-known Jacksonville attorney John Phillips announces he’s running for City Council District 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorney, civil rights advocate and legal commentator, John Phillips, announced on social media Tuesday that he is running for Jacksonville City Council. John Phillips is known for taking on high-profile and sometimes controversial cases. He most recently had a social media disagreement with Mayor Lenny Curry...
News4Jax.com
‘A great young man’: Loved one identifies person fatally shot in Grand Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A loved one on Tuesday identified the man killed Monday in a deadly shooting on Martha Street in Jacksonville’s Grand Park neighborhood as Jeremiah Prince, 25. The shooting on Martha Street was one of three reported Monday night in the Jacksonville area. News4JAX on Tuesday...
News4Jax.com
Recognize him? JSO searching for thief that posed as delivery worker to steal packages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man wanted for fraud and theft. According to officials, the unidentified man posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages. If...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police charge man with murder in connection to death of Prince Holland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection to the killing of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was fatally shot on the way home from football tryouts in December, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Marcel Johnson, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree...
News4Jax.com
Turning pain into passion: Amelia Island woman named 2023 National NF Ambassador for the Children’s Tumor Foundation
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – An Amelia Island woman diagnosed with a debilitating disease is using her struggles to help others. Michelle Holbrook was diagnosed with Schwannomatosis, a type of neurofibromatosis also known as “NF,” at the age of 30. The disease causes tumors to develop throughout her body and she said she had dozens.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, around 3:30 p.m., an employee at the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites on Wells Road called 911 to report that Alvin Jones, 30, came to the store and said he did something. What Jones specifically said was redacted in the report.
News4Jax.com
Community activist expected at city council Tuesday despite risk of being arrested — again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville community activist Ben Frazier plans to attend Tuesday night’s city council meeting despite the risk of being arrested again. Frazier is facing misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest charges after refusing to leave the podium during a city council meeting in December. Frazier, 72, the...
News4Jax.com
Bullet holes litter Northside street known as ‘Dodge City’ following shootout, SWAT response
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been arrested after a neighborhood was shot up, in what witnesses say was like a war zone on Jacksonville’s Northside. Tony Brown, 19, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, armed trespassing and marijuana possession. His arrest report also indicates others were...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville businessman burned in car fire, accused of embezzling millions settles for $5M+
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After five years, clients of a Jacksonville businessman accused of embezzling money have gotten some of their money back in a settlement worth more than $5 million. Hetsler Mediation and Valuation held money for clients going through divorce or in the process of reinvesting real estate...
Comments / 0