ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, around 3:30 p.m., an employee at the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites on Wells Road called 911 to report that Alvin Jones, 30, came to the store and said he did something. What Jones specifically said was redacted in the report.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO