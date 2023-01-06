Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023
Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year. The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.
alabamanews.net
Third suspect arrested in double shooting on David Drive
Montgomery police have charged a third suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Dequandray Savage with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Earlier Tuesday, police arrested and charged a second...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
alabamanews.net
Second suspect charged with attempted murder in David Drive shooting
Montgomery police have charged a second suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. 20-year-old Jadarius Woods was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Police have also charged 18-year-old Jakari Craig with three counts of attempted murder related to that incident.
alabamanews.net
New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men
Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Dallas Co. Razor Attack Suspect Arrested
The woman accused of attacking her cousin with a razor blade — turned herself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Thirty-seven year old Jamilla Neely of Selma — was then arrested and charged with assault-first degree. A warrant was issued for Neely’s arrest Monday — after her cousin told...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Charge Off-Duty Corrections Officer with Assault
The Montgomery Police Department says it’s charged an off-duty corrections officer with third-degree assault. Police say 36-year-old Reba Foulks faces the charge and disciplinary proceedings . Police say they started the investigation yesterday after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court Magistrate’s Office. The police department...
wvasfm.org
Second suspect arrested in shooting
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
selmasun.com
Missing Selma woman's body found in Orrville; Law enforcement investigating as a homicide
The body of missing Selma woman has been found in Orrville and law enforcement is investigating her death as a homicide. Patricia Effinger, who was reported missing to the Selma Police Dec. 31, was found a week later in the woods near an old well on County Road 813 in Orrville, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said told the Selma Sun.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Woman Out for Justice Following Razor Attack
A razor blade attack — leaves the face of Dallas County woman severely cut — and possibly scarred for life. We want to warn you that an image you’re about to see could be seen as disturbing to some. Forty-five year old Adrienne Smith says she’s out...
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement searching for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Jonathan Thomas, 43. According to a CrimeStoppers statement Thomas is described as a black male approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. “Thomas is wanted for second degree domestic violence assault,” CrimeStoppers said. “Court...
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday
An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday. Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
elmoreautauganews.com
Arson Arrest: Woman Jumped from Window to escape flames on Martin Drive; Claims She tried Multiple times to file warrants against Suspect
Top Photo: The burned remains of a trailer show the damage caused by suspected arson. A female in the home at the time of the fire says she was trapped in her bedroom as flames engulfed her exit through the front door. She jumped from a window with her dog. (Photo by Sarah Stephens.)
alabamanews.net
Court Records: Man Charged with Capital Murder Involving Kidnapping
Court records have new details on a murder case involving a man who was abducted from Montgomery and killed in Lapine. Those records show Jonathan Antonio Hoover has been arrested and charged with capital murder involving a kidnapping. The documents say that sometime between 6:30AM on Sunday, November 13, and...
