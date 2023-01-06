COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged after he allegedly punched a police officer last week and tried to take his gun. Charles Nichols, 24, was charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer while on duty, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. On Friday, Columbia police allegedly received a report of a suicidal person The post Man charged after allegedly punching cop and trying to grab gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO