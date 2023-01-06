ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myleaderpaper.com

Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car

A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting

Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning. Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting. Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects

There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects. There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Woman receives no financial help...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man sentenced in St. Louis Co. highway murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway. Darrius Jones, 20, will serve two concurrent 18-year sentences in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last September.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged after allegedly punching cop and trying to grab gun

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged after he allegedly punched a police officer last week and tried to take his gun. Charles Nichols, 24, was charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer while on duty, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. On Friday, Columbia police allegedly received a report of a suicidal person The post Man charged after allegedly punching cop and trying to grab gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup stolen from Hillsboro-area commuter lot

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from a commuter lot at Old Hwy. 21 and Hidden Valley Road in the Hillsboro area. The victim had the keys to the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado but said he wasn’t sure if it had been locked, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute

Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
