5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
americanmilitarynews.com
Woman tracked down her stolen car and killed 2 in gas station shootout, police say
A St. Louis, Missouri-area woman appears to have taken matters into her own hands after her car was stolen, tracking her car down and killing two people in a shootout. Now she’s facing murder charges. Police arrested 35-year-old Demesha Coleman in connection with a shootout at a Speedie Gas...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis, 2 suspects in custody
ST. LOUIS — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Officers found a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. The...
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car
A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
3 teens in custody after Cracker Barrel shooting
Three juvenile boys are in custody after a shooting outside a St. Charles Cracker Barrel led to an intense police search in Maryland Heights.
KMOV
Homicide investigation launched after woman found unconscious in North City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found unconscious in a north St. Louis alley. According to police, the woman was found in an alley in the 4000 block of Sullivan before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital. No other...
FOX2now.com
Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting
Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant near the St. Charles Convention Center just before 5:30 on Monday morning. Police looking for gun used in Cracker Barrel shooting. Police continue to search for the gun used to shoot a worker...
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
Tractor-trailer crashes in overnight accident in north St. Louis
Overnight, a tractor-trailer crashed in north St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Police search for Cracker Barrel shooting suspects. There was a heavy police presence at a local Cracker Barrel after an employee was shot early Monday morning. Woman receives no financial help...
Man sentenced in St. Louis Co. highway murder
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for a deadly shooting on a St. Louis County highway. Darrius Jones, 20, will serve two concurrent 18-year sentences in the shooting. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last September.
Detectives look for suspect in Oct. 2022 Carondelet homicide
ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a man wanted in a fatal shooting from last October. According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the killing happened just before 11 a.m. on Oct....
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs. Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday. According to...
FOX2now.com
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
St. Louis Man Goes on Trial for 3 Carjackings in a Single Day
Drew Hamilton Clark, 37, faces a slew of state and federal charges
Man charged after allegedly punching cop and trying to grab gun
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged after he allegedly punched a police officer last week and tried to take his gun. Charles Nichols, 24, was charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer while on duty, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. On Friday, Columbia police allegedly received a report of a suicidal person The post Man charged after allegedly punching cop and trying to grab gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup stolen from Hillsboro-area commuter lot
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from a commuter lot at Old Hwy. 21 and Hidden Valley Road in the Hillsboro area. The victim had the keys to the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado but said he wasn’t sure if it had been locked, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute
Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
5 On Your Side
