Suffield selectmen seek grant for Russell Ave. bridge
SUFFIELD — The Board of Selectmen voted Wednesday night to apply for a grant that would cover the entire cost of replacing a bridge on Russell Avenue.
The bridge crosses Philo Brook and hasn’t had any major repairs since its construction in 1969.
After an inspection in February 2022, the state Department of Transportation rated the bridge in poor condition and advised the town to begin considering its rehabilitation or replacement.
