weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 5 to 8 feet tonight and Wednesday. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Joshua Tree NP East by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 18:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Mountains; Joshua Tree NP East WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING Winds have weakened below advisory levels and will continue to gradually subside through the next few hours.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 17:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of a trace to 1 inch above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 17:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ventura The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ventura County in southwestern California * Until midnight PST Tuesday. * At 508 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain spreading across the warned area from west to east. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Chatsworth, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
