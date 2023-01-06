91 people, including four children, died as a result of domestic violence in Colorado in 2021, report says

Gov. Jared Polis provided a road map Tuesday for how he plans to spend his next four years leading Colorado as he was sworn into office for his second term. “When you listen to enough folks, you realize that in many ways people across our state are asking for some of the same things in different ways: practical solutions to the rising cost of living in every corner of our state, safe communities, good schools, affordable access to health care, the opportunity to build a great life for yourself and your family and the freedom to forge your own path without the government telling you how to live your life,” Polis said in a speech delivered on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol.

