Colorado State

91 people, including four children, died as a result of domestic violence in Colorado in 2021, report says

By Olivia Prentzel
 4 days ago
Kim Grote-Woodson
4d ago

The judges don't need more training. They need to be more human and hand down harder penalties. Slapping perpetrators on the wrist or giving them low bail amounts is ridiculous. Everyone knows domestic abusers don't get less abusive. They get worse.

2
ProudMommaof4
4d ago

I have a friend who was attacked by her husband (she is now separated) he also attacked her Daughter. The judge has allowed him to make bail twice, even after he broke the protection order. I fear for her life and her Children's lives every single day, but yet the judge for El Paso County keeps allowing this Man to make bail.

2
