91 people, including four children, died as a result of domestic violence in Colorado in 2021, report says

Kim Grote-Woodson
4d ago
The judges don't need more training. They need to be more human and hand down harder penalties. Slapping perpetrators on the wrist or giving them low bail amounts is ridiculous. Everyone knows domestic abusers don't get less abusive. They get worse.
ProudMommaof4
4d ago
I have a friend who was attacked by her husband (she is now separated) he also attacked her Daughter. The judge has allowed him to make bail twice, even after he broke the protection order. I fear for her life and her Children's lives every single day, but yet the judge for El Paso County keeps allowing this Man to make bail.
KKTV
More people died in El Paso County in 2021 from domestic violence than in any other Colorado county, new report says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General’s office released it’s 2022 domestic violence report, which shows 2021 was the deadliest year on record in the state when it comes to domestic violence. 91 people died in Colorado in 2021 from domestic violence. That is up from...
13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
3 charged in Medicaid scheme claiming inmate was providing in-home care
Three Colorado women were charged in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme in which they claimed one provided home healthcare services to the others from prison.
Man sentenced after he was found in Utah with missing Aurora girl
AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in Utah in connection with an Amber Alert related to the disappearance of an Aurora girl in November 2021 was sentenced Monday to more than a decade behind bars. Navarro Cathey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child...
Pill dealer gets 20-year sentence in teen’s fentanyl death
This sentence marks the U.S. Attorney's toughest penalty handed down in a fentanyl case in Colorado.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
coloradosun.com
State representative accused of lying about her residence resigns on eve of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term
State Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat facing criminal charges for allegedly lying about her residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district, announced her resignation from the legislature late Sunday, just hours ahead of the start of Colorado’s 2023 lawmaking term. Bernett’s...
coloradosun.com
The big lines from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ 2023 inaugural speech
Gov. Jared Polis provided a road map Tuesday for how he plans to spend his next four years leading Colorado as he was sworn into office for his second term. “When you listen to enough folks, you realize that in many ways people across our state are asking for some of the same things in different ways: practical solutions to the rising cost of living in every corner of our state, safe communities, good schools, affordable access to health care, the opportunity to build a great life for yourself and your family and the freedom to forge your own path without the government telling you how to live your life,” Polis said in a speech delivered on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Very contagious omicron subvariant expected to take hold in Colorado
Colorado health officials are preparing as the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant of COVID is making its way into Colorado. Doctors say it may be the most contagious subvariant this far.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued out of southwestern Colorado
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a teen who disappeared in southwestern Colorado. According to the alert, 14-year-old Sequoya Tsosie was last seen in the area of 5th and 6th streets in Pagosa Springs at around 9 p.m. Friday.
Excessive speed to be driving factor in fatal, injury crashes in Colorado
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, excessive speeding continues to be a driving factor for fatal and injury crashes in the state. Last year, Colorado troopers reported speeding to be the second-most common factor for serious injury and fatal crashes on the roads. “Speed is the ignored safety problem impacting the safety of The post Excessive speed to be driving factor in fatal, injury crashes in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
What bags will you not get charged 10 cents for?
There are some items that are exempt from the bag fee.
Denver7 Gives helps family after unexpected health issues, financial obstacles
Denver7's generous viewers came together to help a Colorado family in need after facing a series of unexpected obstacles.
coloradosun.com
2DRTY4CO: DMV releases list of more than 140 rejected Colorado license plates
Some of them were just tips, or maybe warnings, for fellow drivers to follow. Such as, BACKTFU. Other Colorado drivers had hoped to let the rest of us know how fast or slow they would be traveling. The extremes: SNAILAF, FASTMFR and HAULNSS. But not much gets past the high-tech...
Unlicensed day care owner makes plea deal
Investigators say Anderson was watching 17 kids in her home, even though she wasn't supposed to be watching any.
coloradosun.com
LIVE BLOG: Colorado’s 2023 legislative session begins
The 2023 legislative session in Colorado began Monday. The House and Senate began their business at about 10 a.m. The top Democrat and Republican in each chamber made a speech outlining their respective caucuses’ policy plans for the 120-day lawmaking term. New and reelected lawmakers were also sworn into...
