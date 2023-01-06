Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Merced The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This surpasses the flood of record. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 23.9 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 24.4 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight to 21.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall through Friday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.5 Tue 11 am PST 21.7 20.1 18.4
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 12:46:00 Expires: 2023-01-11 13:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southern half of Guam. * WHEN...Until 145 PM ChST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1246 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.6 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Talofofo, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tulare by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 16:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Tulare A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PST FOR NORTHWESTERN TULARE COUNTY At 500 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Woodlake, or 14 miles northeast of Visalia, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Three Rivers around 530 PM PST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lemon Cove and Lindcove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Harris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harris A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN HARRIS COUNTY At 954 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cypress, or 12 miles north of Katy, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Cypress around 1015 PM CST. Jersey Village, Addicks Park Ten and Willowbrook around 1030 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Humboldt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mendocino and south Humboldt through 715 PM PST At 641 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm south of Shelter Cove, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Richardson Grove State Park, Leggett, Richardson Grove and Piercy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Sequoia NP; South End of the Lower Sierra; South End of the Upper Sierra; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tulare County through 600 PM PST At 535 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Three Rivers, or 22 miles northeast of Porterville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodlake, Three Rivers, Lemon Cove, Hockett Meadow Ranger Station, Lindcove, South Fork Campground, Case Mountain, Quinn Patrol Cabin, Farewell Gap and Wet Meadows. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 5 to 8 feet tonight and Wednesday. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Lanai Leeward, Maui Leeward West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2023-01-12 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Lanai Leeward; Maui Leeward West HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI BEGINNING AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MAUI AND LANAI BEGINNING 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY .An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight, peak Wednesday, then gradually diminish on Thursday. The swell will begin out of the northwest (320-330 degrees), then shift to the north-northwest (340 degrees) Thursday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf of 12 to 16 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of Maui and Lanai. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Sanpete Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Sanpete Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SANPETE...EAST CENTRAL JUAB...NORTHWESTERN CARBON AND SOUTHEASTERN UTAH COUNTIES At 650 PM MST...A snow squall was 8 miles south of Elk Ridge, or 10 miles southeast of Payson...moving northeast at 40 mph. Locations impacted include Nephi, Mona, Fountain Green, Milburn, Indianola and Birdseye. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 223 and 234. US Route 6 between mile markers 184 and 207. US Route 89 between mile markers 289 and 312. * strong winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with this squall. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this squall. Rapid visibility reduction and potentially icy roads are likely to produce hazardous driving conditions. travel is not advised during this snow squall. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on to increase the visibility of your vehicle to those around you. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 4 to 10 inches are expected, except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 through Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 5 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing mainly west of US-395 through Tuesday evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 06:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 4500 feet, heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, but especially in the Mount Shasta region. The warning includes I-5 from Weed south to Dunsmuir, the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on Highway 89. It also includes the cities of Bray, Pondosa and Tennant. The watch includes areas above 4500 feet in those same areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The heavy wet snow could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels down to around Dunsmuir this morning, will rise to 4500 feet today into Monday. Additional road snow is possible on I-5 tonight, perhaps near Black Butte Summit, but warning level amounts probably remain over the higher terrain, near and above Snowman Summit on Highway 89. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 21:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Northern Marinette County; Oneida; Portage; Vilas; Wood AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND PATCHY DENSE FOG LEADING TO LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS LATE THIS EVENING Areas of freezing drizzle continued across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin. The drizzle was likely freezing into an icy glaze on untreated roads sidewalks, and parking lots, resulting in hazardous conditions. The overall trend should be for the drizzle to slowly diminish during the late evening, however the ice on untreated pavement will linger even after the drizzle ends. Patchy dense fog was also occurring, mainly in central Wisconsin. The fog was reducing the visibility to less than 1/4 mile in places and resulting in locally hazardous travel conditions. Anyone traveling across the area late this evening should use extra caution and plan on needing some extra travel time to safely reach their destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sevier Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN SANPETE...SOUTHWESTERN EMERY AND SEVIER COUNTIES At 631 PM MST...A snow squall was along a line extending from near Scipio to 13 miles southwest of Koosharem...and moving east at 55 mph. Locations impacted include Gunnison, Salina, Clawson, Castle Dale, Ferron, Orangeville, Centerfield, Aurora, Redmond, Mayfield, Glenwood, Sigurd, Emery, Sterling, Molen, Fremont Junction, Moore, Burrville, Axtell and Fish Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 47 and 112. US Route 50 between mile markers 150 and 158. US Route 89 between mile markers 226 and 252. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 0 and 41. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 16 and 33. * strong winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with this squall. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this squall. Rapid visibility reduction and potentially icy roads are likely to produce hazardous driving conditions. Travel is not advised during this snow squall. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on to increase the visibility of your vehicle to those around you. Temperatures are above freezing, but sharply colder temperatures following the snow will cause any water or slush to quickly freeze on roads and sidewalks. Untreated road surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction. Reduced speeds and distance between vehicles is advised.
Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 14:50:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains; San Rafael Swell; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN SANPETE...SOUTHWESTERN EMERY AND SEVIER COUNTIES At 631 PM MST...A snow squall was along a line extending from near Scipio to 13 miles southwest of Koosharem...and moving east at 55 mph. Locations impacted include Gunnison, Salina, Clawson, Castle Dale, Ferron, Orangeville, Centerfield, Aurora, Redmond, Mayfield, Glenwood, Sigurd, Emery, Sterling, Molen, Fremont Junction, Moore, Burrville, Axtell and Fish Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 47 and 112. US Route 50 between mile markers 150 and 158. US Route 89 between mile markers 226 and 252. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 0 and 41. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 16 and 33. * strong winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with this squall. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this squall. Rapid visibility reduction and potentially icy roads are likely to produce hazardous driving conditions. Travel is not advised during this snow squall. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on to increase the visibility of your vehicle to those around you. Temperatures are above freezing, but sharply colder temperatures following the snow will cause any water or slush to quickly freeze on roads and sidewalks. Untreated road surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction. Reduced speeds and distance between vehicles is advised.
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany, Hancock and Washington Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday afternoon to a crest of 18.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 02/07/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 21:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-11 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 PM EST Tuesday, the stage was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
