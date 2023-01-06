Read full article on original website
Louisville announces Richard Owens to coach offensive line
As first reported by 247Sports last week, the University of Louisville has announced the hiring of Richard Owens as offensive line coach on Jeff Brohm's staff. The school confirmed the news with a press release on Monday morning. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s...
Louisville Mounts Last Minute Rally to Take Down Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After a slow start to the first half by the Louisville women's basketball team, a dominant third quarter and a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Cardinals to a 76-69 win over Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Cards outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the third quarter, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 1983 Louisville squad ranks with any group of Cardinals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Kenny Payne envisions the basketball team he intends to build at the University of Louisville, he thinks about the 1983 Cardinals’ squad the program honored Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. On Friday, when Payne’s team practiced for the game they lost to...
Miami Transfer Safety Gilbert Frierson Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On top of wide receiver, another area that new Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm has focused on in the transfer portal has been the secondary, and they have landed yet another defensive back. Gilbert Frierson, a safety who spent the first five years of his collegiate...
5-star Class of 2024 LB TJ Capers commits to Louisville
Miami Columbus High School junior standout TJ Capers will likely be playing in the All-American Bowl Game next year in San Antonio. But he's already made an appearance on the games TV broadcast this year. Capers just zoomed into the broadcast to make his college decision and he committed to...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Frustration flares from Payne after Louisville's loss to Wake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Through the worst season in Louisville history, first-year coach Kenny Payne has maintained a consistently patient posture. It has been a feat of forbearance. A study in self-restraint. But on Saturday, after an 80-72 loss to Wake Forest in which his team seemed to sleep-walk...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Wake Forest. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Report: Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Enters Transfer Portal
The wide receiver saw action in just three games this past season after suffering a season-ending injury.
Jamari Johnson, All-American Bowl athlete, elects to stick with Louisville Cardinals on national television
The Louisville Cardinals have been one of the surprises of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Louisville has accumulated a top-30 class nationally, led by Georgia four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker and All-American Bowl quarterback Pierce Clarkson. During the third quarter of the All-American ...
Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest. Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.
Cards Cast: Louisville football recruiting remains hot
Louisville football continues with its hot run on the recruiting trails. Be it with highly-rated high school targets or prospects in the NCAA transfer portal, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been getting it done. Louisville officially added tight end Jamari Johnson to the 2023 recruiting haul, while also securing a commitment from five-star EDGE TJ Capers. Both made their announcements during the live broadcast of the All-American Bowl.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
247Sports
PODCAST: Names to know after busy week of transfer visits for Auburn
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Dukes break down Auburn's massive list of transfer visitors over the past week, the Tigers' new commitments and which names to track in the portal moving forward. RUN TIME: 41 minutes. Listen to this...
spectrumnews1.com
UofL works to improve fan game day experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team has a new head coach in Jeff Brohm and now the school wants to make sure its fans have a better experience going to games at Cardinal Stadium. UofL announced it will do a “comprehensive study” of its game day...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
Wave 3
Louisville sees violent start to New Year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s report, in 2021, Louisville saw 174 homicides, and last year, there were 160 homicides. Six days into 2023, and some people believe the trend is continuing. “We just saw a violent event of a young man of a...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
wdrb.com
Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
Wave 3
Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
247Sports
