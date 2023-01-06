LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest. Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.

