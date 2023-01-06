ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville announces Richard Owens to coach offensive line

As first reported by 247Sports last week, the University of Louisville has announced the hiring of Richard Owens as offensive line coach on Jeff Brohm's staff. The school confirmed the news with a press release on Monday morning. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Mounts Last Minute Rally to Take Down Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After a slow start to the first half by the Louisville women's basketball team, a dominant third quarter and a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Cardinals to a 76-69 win over Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Cards outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the third quarter, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 1983 Louisville squad ranks with any group of Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Kenny Payne envisions the basketball team he intends to build at the University of Louisville, he thinks about the 1983 Cardinals’ squad the program honored Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. On Friday, when Payne’s team practiced for the game they lost to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

5-star Class of 2024 LB TJ Capers commits to Louisville

Miami Columbus High School junior standout TJ Capers will likely be playing in the All-American Bowl Game next year in San Antonio. But he's already made an appearance on the games TV broadcast this year. Capers just zoomed into the broadcast to make his college decision and he committed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest. Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Cards Cast: Louisville football recruiting remains hot

Louisville football continues with its hot run on the recruiting trails. Be it with highly-rated high school targets or prospects in the NCAA transfer portal, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been getting it done. Louisville officially added tight end Jamari Johnson to the 2023 recruiting haul, while also securing a commitment from five-star EDGE TJ Capers. Both made their announcements during the live broadcast of the All-American Bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

PODCAST: Names to know after busy week of transfer visits for Auburn

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Dukes break down Auburn's massive list of transfer visitors over the past week, the Tigers' new commitments and which names to track in the portal moving forward. RUN TIME: 41 minutes. Listen to this...
AUBURN, AL
spectrumnews1.com

UofL works to improve fan game day experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team has a new head coach in Jeff Brohm and now the school wants to make sure its fans have a better experience going to games at Cardinal Stadium. UofL announced it will do a “comprehensive study” of its game day...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville sees violent start to New Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s report, in 2021, Louisville saw 174 homicides, and last year, there were 160 homicides. Six days into 2023, and some people believe the trend is continuing. “We just saw a violent event of a young man of a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire damages warehouse in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused major damage to a warehouse in the California neighborhood late Saturday night. Bobby Copper with the Louisville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 26th Street at around 10:15 p.m. It took 40 firefighters around 30 minutes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after shooting in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy