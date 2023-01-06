Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow
Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
Stuck in Grief and Clutter
Grief manifests in many forms – including clutter and hoarding. See how advice columnist Amy Dickinson advises this man who feels stuck in grief in this installment of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am a single gay man in my early 60s. I am having a real problem...
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Wife on husband: "We're staying with his mom, and he keeps the bedroom door open at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together after getting married isn't always about moving into a new home. When couples get married young, or they don't earn enough, other options might have to be considered.
Warning Signs Christina Applegate Says She Missed Before Her MS Diagnosis
After getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021, Christina Applegate shared the early signs of the disease that she initially missed.
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Upworthy
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
Parents Furious After Daughter Reveals to Sibling They Had Him to 'Replace' Sick Child
Photo byPhoto by Clayton Cardinalli on UnsplashonUnsplash. Life can get very busy very quickly when you have more than two children in a household. This chaotic lifestyle gets even worse when one of those children is diagnosed with a terrible disease.
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
I mean, she was there at the birth, we’re pretty sure she knows she’s the mom...
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
Siblings Enraged After Non-Bio Dad 'Disowns' Them and Leaves Them 'Hungry'
Does a stepparent have a job to look after their stepkids, even after they leave their spouse?. As if navigating relationships weren't complicated enough after divorce, it gets even trickier when there are children in the mix.
Mom on son: "Why did he listen to his wife and refuse to have me in their home?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a mother-in-law isn't just about getting a new son or daughter and having a bigger happy family.
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
Teenager Gave Birth at Home When No One Even Knew She Was Pregnant
*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend says she was shocked one day while studying to be a nurse. She recalls that she was at school when she suddenly received a phone call telling her to come home. When she inquired what was wrong, her older sister told her that their younger sister was at home ‘delivering’.
Married woman discovers husband's work wife is affair partner
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byIn collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.
Upworthy
25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children
Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Elderly woman devastated after learning husband has 'feelings' for woman 40 years younger than him
What is a person to do when their spouse has feelings for someone else?. Romantic feelings aren't always a given when it comes to long-term marriage. Though feelings may have started authentically and strongly at the beginning of the relationship, time can cause a sense of normalcy to set in.
Comments / 0