“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Louisville announces Richard Owens to coach offensive line
As first reported by 247Sports last week, the University of Louisville has announced the hiring of Richard Owens as offensive line coach on Jeff Brohm's staff. The school confirmed the news with a press release on Monday morning. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s...
5-star Class of 2024 LB TJ Capers commits to Louisville
Miami Columbus High School junior standout TJ Capers will likely be playing in the All-American Bowl Game next year in San Antonio. But he's already made an appearance on the games TV broadcast this year. Capers just zoomed into the broadcast to make his college decision and he committed to...
Louisville Football Class of 2024 Commitments
Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Jamari Johnson, All-American Bowl athlete, elects to stick with Louisville Cardinals on national television
The Louisville Cardinals have been one of the surprises of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Louisville has accumulated a top-30 class nationally, led by Georgia four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker and All-American Bowl quarterback Pierce Clarkson. During the third quarter of the All-American ...
Louisville Mounts Last Minute Rally to Take Down Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After a slow start to the first half by the Louisville women's basketball team, a dominant third quarter and a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Cardinals to a 76-69 win over Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Cards outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the third quarter, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
Report: Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Enters Transfer Portal
The wide receiver saw action in just three games this past season after suffering a season-ending injury.
Cards Cast: Louisville football recruiting remains hot
Louisville football continues with its hot run on the recruiting trails. Be it with highly-rated high school targets or prospects in the NCAA transfer portal, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have been getting it done. Louisville officially added tight end Jamari Johnson to the 2023 recruiting haul, while also securing a commitment from five-star EDGE TJ Capers. Both made their announcements during the live broadcast of the All-American Bowl.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 1983 Louisville squad ranks with any group of Cardinals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Kenny Payne envisions the basketball team he intends to build at the University of Louisville, he thinks about the 1983 Cardinals’ squad the program honored Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. On Friday, when Payne’s team practiced for the game they lost to...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Wake Forest. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Miami Transfer Safety Gilbert Frierson Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On top of wide receiver, another area that new Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm has focused on in the transfer portal has been the secondary, and they have landed yet another defensive back. Gilbert Frierson, a safety who spent the first five years of his collegiate...
Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of yet another one point loss, the Louisville men's basketball program will attempt to get back on the right track when they host Wake Forest. Taking on Syracuse in their first game of the new year, the Cardinals operated with much higher level of energy and effort than they have throughout much of the season, but yet again could not overcome turnovers. They coughed the ball up 21 times, including one in the final five seconds that wasted one last opportunity, handing Louisville a heartbreaking 70-69 defeat at the hands of the Orange.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Frustration flares from Payne after Louisville's loss to Wake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Through the worst season in Louisville history, first-year coach Kenny Payne has maintained a consistently patient posture. It has been a feat of forbearance. A study in self-restraint. But on Saturday, after an 80-72 loss to Wake Forest in which his team seemed to sleep-walk...
spectrumnews1.com
UofL works to improve fan game day experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team has a new head coach in Jeff Brohm and now the school wants to make sure its fans have a better experience going to games at Cardinal Stadium. UofL announced it will do a “comprehensive study” of its game day...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
spectrumnews1.com
186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
Louisville's most googled phrases of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We took a look at Google's "Local Year in Search 2022" for the Louisville community, and we were surprised by a few of the results. According to Google, the Louisville area’s top trending animal this year was the "Muntjac Deer", one of the oldest known species of deer.
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Wave 3
The Capital Grille coming to Louisville; 90 new jobs will be created
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Friday, February 3 at 7600 Shelbyville Road in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille’s opening will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area. A full list of job...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
Wave 3
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin’ Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
247Sports
