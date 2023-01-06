ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Pet of the Week: Meet Bailey

By Kitsap Sun staff
 4 days ago
Name: Bailey

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Sex: male

Age: 5 years old

Color: Brown tabby

Meet Bailey! Bailey is a handsome and sweet brown tabby with a charming personality. He loves to get cheek rubs and will head butt you for more and more pets. Bailey would love to chase after laser pointers and wand toys with you! He is such a big hunk of love with the most gorgeous coat. This sweet boy will meow at you to say hello and come right over to get all the love! Can you open up your heart and home to this handsome kitty? If so, come on down to meet Bailey today!

You can meet Bailey and our other adoptable animals at Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

