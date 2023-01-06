Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
More Restaurants Oklahomans Swear Are Worth The Drive
I asked the Z94 Facebook page about Oklahoma's best restaurants a few weeks ago. The comments were full of recommendations across the state. The creme de la creme type joints that, while they're far away, the food was worth the drive kind of eateries. It led to a raging debate.
Roadkill Is and Isn’t Legal to Take Home in Oklahoma
With grocery prices still sky-high across the country, new foods have entered the general chat in the most squeamish way possible. Roadkill is the term used to describe any animal that is struck and killed by motorists. It doesn't matter what kind of animal it is, if it's dead from being hit by a car, it's roadkill. Turtles, snakes, birds, deer, etc...
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?
Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
Oklahomans Can Enjoy a New Girl Scout Cookie Starting January 20
One of the best seasons of the year will soon begin in Oklahoma! Our local Girl Scouts will start their Cookie Season in the state on January 20. We will finally be reunited with our beloved Thin Mints and Do-si-dos. And the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie that will be available exclusively online!
Oklahoma Reacts to Houston, TX. Self Defense Shooting
If you've been online anytime over the past several days you've probably heard about this story out of Houston, Texas. Last Friday (01-06-23) evening around 11:30 p.m. a masked and armed robber entered a restaurant, the El Ranchito. He attempted to rob the patrons and was shot and killed by an armed citizen.
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
news9.com
'Unleash Our State's Full Potential': Gov. Stitt Talks Education During Inaugural Address
Gov. Kevin Stitt said it's "time to rethink education in Oklahoma " during his second inaugural address Monday. In front of the Capitol, Stitt was sworn in for his second term as governor. He said in his speech that he wants to make the Sooner State top ten "in everything we do," including education.
KOCO
Record-breaking numbers cause strain on personnel at fire departments in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Fire departments across Oklahoma have seen record-breaking numbers in 2022 with the number of calls they’ve responded to. For some departments, this is causing a strain on their personnel. KOCO 5 spoke with Guthrie fire officials to see how they’re planning to deal with the increase.
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
Lawton, Oklahoma’s New Water Bill is Higher Than City Hall Promised
Last year was a financial disaster for most Americans across this country with record high prices on everything from fuel to food to utilities. And we were not spared here in Lawton, Oklahoma. As hindsight is closer to 20/20, it seems the inflation we experienced was both genuine in a...
Oklahoma governor launches Child Welfare Task Force through executive order
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order forming the Child Welfare Task on the first day of his second term, Jan. 10.
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma
Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma death row inmate denied right to spiritual advisor inside execution chamber
MCALESTER, Okla. — A reverend and an Oklahoma death row inmate are suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for denying the inmate the right to have a spiritual advisor inside his execution chamber. Scott Eizember, 61, requested that his spiritual advisor, Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas, be allowed inside...
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At
Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
