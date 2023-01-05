Read full article on original website
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Volkswagen to unveil new ID.7 electric car with creepy AI changing temperature when you tell it your ‘hands are cold’
VOLKSWAGEN has released teaser images of its new electric sedan, the ID.7, before its full unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5. The vehicle’s introduction marks the beginning of its manufacturer’s entry into the upper segment of the electric driving market. Volkswagen’s ID.7...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
hypebeast.com
Stellantis Offers First Look at Ram 1500 EV Concept Truck
Automaker Stellantis, the parent company of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and more, recently unveiled its Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept. The EV concept is the latest part of the company’s Dare Forward 2030 initiative to reduce its carbon footprint. By the end of the decade, Stellantis plans to have 100 percent of its European sales and half of its United States sales to be of fully-electric vehicles.
Business Insider
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford is aiming to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year at its revamped factory. The EV assembly line is more spacious and less cluttered than the typical car factory. Ford is rushing to fill 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. Ford added the new production shift in November at the...
Mercedes Is Launching Its Own High-Speed EV Charging Network—But You Won’t Need a Benz to Use It
Mercedes-Benz is doing everything it can to make its EVs as appealing as possible. The German luxury marque announced at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it plans to launch a high-power EV charging network in North America later this year. Best of all, the stations will be open to all battery-powered vehicles, not just those manufactured by the automaker. With EV adoption picking up pace around the world, access to chargers is becoming more critical. That’s why Mercedes—which produces one of the most attractive EVs on the market, the EQS—is teaming up with MN8 and ChargePoint to start...
Tesla Just Got Fined $2.2 Million Over EV Range Promises
When the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) releases fuel economy or EV range numbers for vehicles, those numbers are typically an estimate, and may or may not reflect the performance of the vehicle you are driving. Depending on how you drive, the weather, the tune of the vehicle you are driving if it's gas-powered, and a litany of other factors can determine your actual mileage. The EPA estimates are meant to provide a good guideline for buyers (via EPA).
torquenews.com
Tesla Superchargers Will Save Electric Vehicles
Sandy Munro recently commented about Tesla's Supercharger network and how it works every time compaerd to another charger network. Tesla is not going to go bankrupt, according to Sandy Munro. Anyone who says Tesla is going to go bankrupt doesn't know what they are talking about. Tesla dominates on the only thing that will kill EVs in North America - chargers.
Tesla is losing its Supercharger advantage as rivals like GM and Mercedes build their own networks
This week at CES in Las Vegas, Mercedes announced it is launching its own version of Tesla's Supercharger network.
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
electrek.co
Ford finds unique knob control solution for Mach-E in new OTA update
Ford is bringing back knob controls in its latest over-the-air (OTA) update for Mustang Mach-E drivers with a unique solution allowing the volume knob to be used to control other features. Ford includes new features in Mach-E software update. As the auto industry enters a new (electric) era, Ford has...
Top Speed
A Closer Look At The Ford P.I. Utility: The Fastest Police Car Of 2023
The fastest cop car today is not what you might expect, and this car is everywhere. It is the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which is the best-selling Police vehicle in America. Because of the similarities between the Interceptor Utility EcoBoost and the Ford Explorer, many people confuse these two cars with each other. After all, on any given day, you might drive by a soccer mom picking up her kids from school in a Ford Explorer.
Top Speed
10 Awesome Things About The Chrysler Hurst 300
In the early '60s and before, the letter series of the Chrysler 300 dominated the track, and the streets, with high-performance muscle cars that could leave the competition in the dust. Of course, some other cars did their best to take the top-dog spot, and some even did, but not without a fight. Starting in 1962, the Chrysler 300 lost the letter designations that had separated them from other models. They grew into a pavement-pounding car that was designed for one thing: to win in any race, at any time. Let's dig into this car, the 1970 Chrysler Hurst 300, and find out why it is such an awesome car.
Maca unveils its improved hydrogen-powered flying racecar at CES 2023
French startup Maca Flight has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying race car concept with improved design and new strategic partners at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. To advance its vision of holding test flights in 2023, the firm has now partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies. "We...
