Obituary: Michael Rutledge
Michael Troy Rutledge, 53, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 3:39 pm Sunday January 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am Thursday January 12, 2023 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am. Private family burial will be at a later date in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Obituary: Judy Reynolds
Judy A. Reynolds, 76, of Fisher peacefully passed away at 8:05 am Saturday January 7, 2023 at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 11:00am – 1:00 pm Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Her Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Obituary: Larry E. Knilands
PIPER CITY — Larry E. Knilands, 81, of Piper City, formerly of Roberts and Thawville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
Ford County’s new sheriff establishes K-9 program
PAXTON — Chad Johnson is already making good on one of his campaign pledges — to work to curb drug abuse in Ford County if elected sheriff — barely a month removed from being sworn in to his first four-year term. Johnson has established a K-9 officer...
Ford County Board opposes ban of assault weapons in Illinois
PAXTON — The Ford County Board voted 9-1 Monday night to approve a resolution opposing any legislation that would ban the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. Earlier Monday night, the Illinois Senate approved a bill to ban semiautomatic weapons that differed slightly from a recent House-passed...
GCMS 8th-grade volleyball defeats Iroquois West 25-4, 25-5
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-4, 25-5 over Iroquois West on Monday. Maci Lindelof had 12 aces for GCMS while Kate McCall had six aces and three kills, Avery Hyatt had three aces, one kill and one assist and Londyn Roderick had five assists.
PBL’s Trixie Johnson signs letter of intent to run track for Illinois State
PAXTON – Trixie Johnson made it official. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior signed her letter of intent to run for the women’s track and field team at Division I school Illinois State University. “It takes a lot of stress off my shoulders,” Johnson said. Johnson also considered...
PBL 8th-grade volleyball wins in three sets over St. Malachy
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-19, 16-25, 25-18 over Rantoul St. Malachy on Monday. Kylie Rust had five kills, seven aces and 37 passing points for PBL (2-0) while Maddi DeOrnellas had four kills. Ava Marco had two aces and one kill while Taylor Cole had two kills and one ace.
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for DUI, suspended license, warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Tristan J. Hauersperger, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday, Jan. 9, after Paxton police located him in the 300 block of East Franklin Street while performing a welfare check around 7:49 a.m.
