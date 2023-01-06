Read full article on original website
Related
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
wellspa360.com
7 Transformational Wellness Retreats at Preidlhof, South Tyrol, Italy
Preidlhof in South Tyrol, Italy, has announced its wellness retreats and programs for 2023, with a variety of courses and healing sessions focused on better sleep, digital detox, perimenopause and menopause, weight loss and personal connection. Preidlhof's 2023 wellness retreats take place throughout February, March, June and September. Wellness courses...
wellspa360.com
EuroSpa Aromatics Lavender-Infused Eucalyptus PillowMist
Inspired by the brand's ShowerMist, EuroSpa Aromatics PillowMist brings the power of aromatherapy to the nightstand. The restorative properties of pure eucalyptus oil open the senses to prepare for a good night’s sleep, while the relaxing sweetness of lavender oil helps promote deep sleep.
wellspa360.com
Arch Amenities Acquires Hutchinson Consulting to Provide Spa Design & Development
Arch Amenities announced the acquisition of Hutchinson Consulting, a firm that provides management-level recruiting services to the wellness industry, and is nationally known for its spa and wellness center design and development. Barry Goldstein, Arch Amenities chief executive officer, credited Hutchinson's principal partners, Michael G. Tompkins and Carol Stratford, with...
wellspa360.com
5 New Spas Offering Sound Therapy, Manifestation & More in New York
Check out these recently opened spas in the bustling streets of New York City that provide unique wellness offerings that include high-tech facial, sound therapy, manifestation and ice baths, according to a recent article published in New York Post. 1. Remedy Place. Remedy Place is located in the Flatiron District...
wellspa360.com
Switzerland Fertility Retreat Provides Abdominal Massage, DEXA Scan and More
The Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence at Bürgenstock Hotels & Resort Lake Lucerne has partnered with fertility expert, Zita West, to create the Fit for Fertility five night retreat for guests wishing to prepare for fertility on March 12-16, 2023. West is a leading fertility and pregnancy specialists, known...
Comments / 0