theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities begin a chase that runs into W.VA.
The motorcyclist were spotted traveling north on US 17 Spur well in excess of the posted speed. The Deputy activated his emergency equipment to perform a traffic stop while one of the motorcyclist disregarded that and accelerated to approximately 90 to 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle was tracked north...
theriver953.com
News Maker David Ferguson on a Night to Shine
A night to shine is a Tim Tebow sanctioned event that is coming to Shenandoah County in February. The event is a prom like affair for those with special needs. We spoke with the Co-Chairperson of the event David Ferguson in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to...
theriver953.com
News Maker Con Burch on Windsong Community Chorus
We spoke with Windsong Artistic Director Con Burch about the opportunity in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Con tells us about the open houses to be held at the Opequon Presbyterian Church at 217 Opequon Church Lane. She...
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
Restoration underway of Criminal Justice databases operated by Virginia State Police
RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is steadily making progress with its ongoing restoration efforts of several data systems and webpages. As of 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 6, 2023), access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries. The VSP Information Technology Division’s application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, to include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. All stakeholders are being updated as the situation evolves. The VCIN outage occurred mid-morning Jan. 5, 2023, when the...
fredericksburg.today
Annual photography contest from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
Annual photography contest from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. If you’re a photographer, here’s your chance to enter the 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase, which invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos online by February 6, 2023. Select winners will appear in the upcoming July/August 2023 issue. dwr.virginia.gov/virginia-wildlife/photo-showcase-entry/. #vawildlife #explorethewild.
theriver953.com
WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
Anglers Dead After Tragic Accident in Virginia
Authorities have pronounced two anglers dead after they fell into a Virginia lake and went missing on Monday, Jan 2. Before tragedy struck, the young men enjoyed a day on the water at Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake. After they fell into the water, they were declared missing, and authorities...
WSET
Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Report shows 25% of Virginia homes have dangerous levels of this radioactive gas
January is "Radon Action Month," and the American Lung Association (ALA) says a lack of attention can lead to long-term concerns.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
Virginia man dealt fatal fentanyl dose to Prince William 14-year-old
A Virginia man pleaded guilty on January 5 to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Woodbridge teen, who died of an overdose in April.
Woman crossing street hit by truck, killed in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a woman died Monday after a truck hit her in Williamsport. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck hit Sally Ann Redding, 72, of Williamsport as she crossed East Potomac Street in the 300 block around 5:45 a.m. Redding was in the roadway […]
fox5dc.com
Woman wielding golf club starts 'beef' in Stafford McDonalds
A Stafford County woman started "beef" with employees at a McDonald's over the weekend, and police said she was armed with a golf club. On Saturday, Stafford County deputies said they responded to the McDonald's located at 303 Town Center Boulevard near Richmond Highway after receiving a call about an altercation.
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
Most Virginia State Police systems knocked offline now restored, 2 databases still down
The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry, also known as SOR, is back online. Other databases maintained by Virginia State Police, including Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are also now back in service and fully-operating.
Virginia lawyer dodged taxes using Chinese shell corporation, defrauded US military
A Newport News lawyer who sat on the state bar's disciplinary committee dodged over $800,000 in taxes and defrauded the U.S. military by passing off Chinese-manufactured supplies as American-made.
theriver953.com
Teacher shot by 6 year old is JMU graduate
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Virginia remained closed Jan. 9 following the shooting of a teacher by a 6 year old Jan. 6. Authorities confirm that there are certified crisis personnel in place to provide support to students, parents and staff in need of emotional support after the shooting.
