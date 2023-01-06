Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville.
Wheelchair-Bound Shooting Victim From Paterson Shot Again
A 35-year-old man confined to a wheelchair from a previous shooting was critically wounded by gunfire in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The victim was shot multiple times at the five corners where Park Avenue and East 22nd Street meet shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
Police investigating reports of car crash into Newark home
There are reports of a car crash into a home at 24 11th Ave. W. in Newark this morning.
One detained and gun recovered in Jersey City lunchtime shooting incident
One person was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Jersey City. Police officers quickly responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Grant Street at 12:35 p.m. when shots rang out, police said in radio transmissions. One person was...
Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Surveillance video released of man attempting to steal luxury car in Roseland
Doorbell camera video has been released showing an attempted home break-in that ended with the homeowner shooting at the intruder in Roseland.
Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023
A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
Police: Driver crashes into Newark home; leaves the scene
Newark police are investing a crash on Avenue West near Littleton Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2005 BMW struck two parked cars, crashed into a fence and then struck a home. The driver then left the area on foot. Police say that no one was hurt, but that...
Man, 20, gets 9 years in prison for Kings Plaza Mall shooting that wounded 2 teens
A Bronx man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for a 2022 shooting inside a crowded Brooklyn mall that wounded two teenage boys and sent dozens of other shoppers running in fear for their lives, the borough’s district attorney announced.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
Man, 27, dies days after being stabbed during dispute over $10 in Brooklyn
Police are investigating the stabbing of a 27-year-old man who died days after he was in an argument on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.
Police: Man critically injured after being struck by van in Baldwin
Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Baldwin. Detectives say the incident happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. News 12 has been told a man was driving a Ford van heading south on Forest Avenue when he hit a 21-year-old who was crossing the street.
Services set for former Rockland County doctor murdered in the Bronx
Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, who was an emergency pediatric physician at Montefiore Nyack years ago, was found dead with stab wounds in Marcus Garvey Park on Dec. 23.
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
Man beaten in midday robbery at Financial District subway station; 2 sought
Two thieves beat and robbed a man in the middle of the afternoon at a Lower Manhattan subway station, police said Monday as they released images of the suspects.
Jersey City to settle 2016 police brutality lawsuit for $300K
Jersey City will pay a man $300,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that stemmed from an incident more than six years ago in which he suffered a broken eye socket during his arrest. The 11-page federal suit, filed in 2018, said Antoin Morrieson was walking in the area of...
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
Bronx, NY men arrested in Pittsfield after search warrant discovers cocaine, heroin, guns
Five people, three from the Bronx, were arrested in Pittsfield Sunday after officers seized two firearms and drugs.
