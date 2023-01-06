Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Largest Landowner Isn’t Based In Michigan
Have you ever wondered just exactly who it is that owns the land we live on? If you own your own property you probably understand the importance of making sure you're adding value to it, but in general, I've always wondered who owns the most land in Michigan. Is it...
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Keep your eyes open for wild turkeys this month, report sightings to the DNR
If you spot any turkeys in the wild this month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know about it. The wild turkey resurgence in Michigan is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories, according to the DNR. To assist in their studies, the department is asking the public to report any sightings in January here.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network
BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023
Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Experts Say Michigan Is One Of The Hardest States In America To Raise A Family
Michigan families are built a little differently. Maybe it's the harsh winters, the outdoor lifestyles, or just stereotypes we face from others around the country, but they make us a little tougher than families you find on the coasts or down south. And even experts agree that we are working...
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Neanderthals Saw It During The Ice Age, You Can See It in Michigan This Week
Neanderthals saw this last during the Ice Age but folks here in Michigan will get a chance to see this later this week. You have to go back about 40,000 years to a time when Neatherthals walked the Earth. Neanderthals who are now extinct were once a subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia.
Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?
Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
Nobody argues over how much fun it is to go Up North. But, can we agree on where it starts? Apparently not.
When it comes to a vacation or an escape, there are few places more popular for Michiganders than the state’s relatively ambiguous ‘Up North’ region. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark attempts to define ‘Up North.’
