ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
99.1 WFMK

What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?

Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy