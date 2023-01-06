Read full article on original website
5 questions facing the pharma industry in 2023
The year ahead could be challenging for the pharmaceutical industry. 2023 will mark the rollout of significant drug pricing reforms in the U.S., put in motion by last year’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Not to be undone by its rare defeat, the industry’s main lobbying group has promised to push back, setting up potential skirmishes over how the law will be implemented.
5 questions facing emerging biotech in 2023
Initial stock offerings by drugmakers, for years a reliable staple, largely disappeared in 2022. Fewer than two dozen biotechnology companies priced IPOs last year, a decline of 79% from the previous year’s total and a sign of financial pain for the sector. With public markets closed, biotechs even earlier...
Trio of biotech buyouts jumpstarts J.P. Morgan healthcare meeting
The annual healthcare conference hosted by J.P. Morgan each January is often viewed as a forum for pharmaceutical and biotechnology company dealmaking. However, over the past three years, the meeting hasn’t lived up to its reputation, with only a smattering of acquisitions and drug licensing deals. A trio of...
Novavax’s Erck to depart after 12 years as CEO
Novavax’s longtime chief executive Stanley Erck will step down from his position later this month, handing the leadership reins of the COVID-19 vaccine developer to John Jacobs, who was most recently CEO of Harmony Biosciences. Erck, who has led Novavax for the past 12 years, will continue to serve...
JPM23: Califf on accelerated approvals, biotech startups’ looming cliff and an explanation from Editas
Each year, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is flush with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies touting how much cash they have or how much revenue they expect to make in the coming months. But on the conference's second day, a different kind of forecast took focus, as frigid rain, hail and flood waters pummeled San Francisco Tuesday morning. Skies had cleared by early afternoon.
Editas to cut jobs, narrow research focus in restructuring
Editas Medicine will lay off a fifth of its workforce and substantially cut back its drug research in a restructuring meant to prioritize progress on a CRISPR-based medicine for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Editas, which has faced clinical delays and executive turnover, said Monday it will no longer...
Arrowhead reports positive data from liver drug, but company’s shares slide
An experimental RNA-based medicine developed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reduced levels of a mutant protein in patients with a rare liver disorder by up to 94% in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the company reported Monday. The drug’s effects on liver scarring were less pronounced, with 50% of participants improving compared with 38% among patients given a placebo.
