Mom Draws Eyebrows on Newborn Triplets and It’s Just Too Good
Honestly, this is the serotonin you need today!
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
Kid Falls Asleep In a Box So Mom Does the Most Logical (and Hilarious) Thing She Can
That’s one way to handle it!
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
A 66-year-old man who lived his entire life as a man suddenly finds out that he is actually a woman.
A 66-year-old man who lived his whole life in deception got the biggest shock of his life when he found out that he was actually a woman. One day this man went to the hospital because of the swollen abdomen, where he found he his actually a woman.
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
I mean, she was there at the birth, we’re pretty sure she knows she’s the mom...
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources
Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl
This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
Tia Mowry’s son Cree doesn’t hold back his feelings about his mom’s blonde hairdo
Tia Mowry’s 11-year-old son, Cree, doesn’t hold back when it comes to his mom’s beauty decisions. In an Instagram Reel posted Dec. 22, Cree returns home from school to find that Mowry — who had long curly brown hair earlier that day — is suddenly a blonde. Oh, and she also has bangs.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
