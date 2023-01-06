ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 16

Related
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources

Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
parentingisnteasy.co

Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl

This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy