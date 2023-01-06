Read full article on original website
Proclamation request, organizational meeting on Salina City Commission agenda
A proclamation request, a zoning change request, and an organizational meeting are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Saline Co. among Specialty Crop Block Grant recipients
MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture was awarded $780,776 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program in 2022. Funds for the program were presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Marketing Service. The purpose of the SCBG Program is to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. According to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.” The Kansas Department of Agriculture has selected other recipients to further utilize the funds.
Newman begins extension duties; main office in Minneapolis
Lisa Newman will begin serving as the Central Kansas District Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, effective today. The Central Kansas District (CKD) has offices in Minneapolis and Salina. Newman's primary office is in Minneapolis. Newman will provide leadership of research-based educational programming to build healthy, sustainable communities, and families...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 10
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dixson, Chloe Dorian; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Flannery, Brandon...
New officer joins Salina Police Department Monday
A new officer was sworn in at the Salina Police Department today. From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:
Couple race against time to save free historic home in Central Kansas
LINCOLN (KSNT) – Would you take a free, more than 100-year-old home in the heart of Kansas? For Eddie and Julie Flores, the answer was a resounding yes. Julie was visiting her childhood hometown and family for New Year’s Eve back in 2021 in Lincoln, Kansas when she heard about the intriguing offer. A home, […]
Police: Suspect stole $45,000 check written by Kan. school district
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 384 are investigating alleged theft in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft at Randolph Middle School, 2 Ram Way, in Randolph, according to the Riley County County Police Department activity report. The Blue Valley School District and Thermal...
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Curtis and Lori Swenson, C&L Crafts
The design cut into the wood is beautiful, detailed, intricate – and handmade. It was not produced with a laser cutter or computer-aided design, but rather, entirely by hand by a remarkably skilled craftsman in rural Kansas. Curtis and Lori Swenson are founders and owners of C&L Crafts in...
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
A Derby woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on N. Halstead Road and stopped at the stop sign at Kansas Highway 140. The pickup pulled...
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
Sheriff IDs body found as missing Kansas man
RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found on the west edge of Hutchinson on Dec. 20 have positively identified the victim as 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams, according to a statement from the Reno County Sheriff's office. Williams was first reported missing on October 9, and when...
2 Kan. women dead after wrong-way, head-on I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Kelly E. Clements, 32, Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield and struck a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by Gary T. May, 76, Milford, head-on.
Hooded man flees south after Salina Art Center door glass broken
Police are looking for the man who broke a glass door at the Salina Art Center early this morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at 4:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a glass window on the west door had been shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kan. man arrested for role in killing in Manhattan's Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report.
Man arrested in connection to downtown knife incident
A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged incidents including one in which a knife was pointed at a teen in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old Salina boy reported on Wednesday that he was putting his bicycle in his pickup in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street when a Black man with a knife approached him and demanded cigarettes. The teen told the man that he didn't have any cigarettes and asked the man not to hurt him. When the incident was reported to local media last week, the victim's age was not included.
HEYDUDE! Salina shoe store reports theft of 175 pairs of shoes
A Salina shoe store is out more than $5,000 after 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes were stolen from a storage building behind the business. On Saturday, an employee of Brown's Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, who was attempting to put Christmas decorations into a storage building behind the business, discovered that someone had switched the lock on the building. That led to the discovery that 175 pairs of HEYDUDE shoes had been stolen from the building, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
OCCK Transportation services closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, and KanConnect public transportation, will be closed on Monday. Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.
Salina Public Library to offer family history workshop
Explore your family history in this open workshop for all experience levels on Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Library staff will demonstrate the various tools that are available through the Salina Public Library. To register, please visit us at https://calendar.salinapubliclibrary.org/.../genealogy...
