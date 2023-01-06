ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment

The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
ABC Action News

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital, back in Buffalo, doctors say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Cincinnati, Ohio hospital and is back in Buffalo, New York after he collapsed on the field during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his medical team said. Dr. William Knight IV, at the University of...
BUFFALO, NY

