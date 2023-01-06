Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
HGTV Star Christina Hall's Pick For The Best Type Of Cabinet And Drawer Pulls
The finishing touches of any renovation project may be the hardest to settle on because we all know they really tie together the room's overall aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
Get These $168 J.Crew Trousers for $18, $128 Jeans for $12, and More 90% Off Deals Before They Sell Out
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
Hurry, These Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Gear From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More End Tonight
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Casual in Crop Sweater & White Sneakers at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution
Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez took a casual approach to dressing for Baby2Baby’s Holiday Distribution event yesterday. The former “Extra” correspondent posed at the event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, wearing a casually comfortable ensemble. Her outfit featured a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, paired with a lightly cropped gray sweater. A gold pendant necklace, layered bracelets and aviator sunglasses finished Sanchez’s attire. For the evening occasion, Sanchez appeared to slip on a set of white lace-up sneakers. The former “The View” guest host’s style included rounded toes with paneled uppers, featuring hues of white and beige. White laces and...
A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet
Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
housebeautiful.com
Pinterest Predicts: 3 home trends that will shape 2023
From spa-like showers to front door transformations, the Pinterest Predicts 2023 report has uncovered the biggest home trends that will shape the year ahead. 'Millions of people turn to Pinterest each month to find inspiration for their next interior and DIY projects, and from their search terms we know what they're planning to do and buy next — it's a bit like having a crystal ball,' says Matt Siberry, Head of Home at Pinterest UK.
Janet Jackson Shares Lighthearted Moment With Team in Oversized Puffer & Platform Combat Boots
Janet Jackson was all smiles in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the world-renowned pop icon uploaded a video of herself and her crew in an elevator as they each enjoyed a good hearty laugh and made jokes with each other. The video received immediate attention from fans calling the moment bittersweet and an example of pure happiness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) Jackson continued her monochromatic style streak for the occasion, wearing an all-black ensemble. To stay warm during the chilly winter temperatures, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an oversized black puffy coat that...
Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Collection Brings Romantic Details to 3D Heart Purses, Passionate Patterns and the Queen of Hearts
Kate Spade New York is joining other brands that are ready for the next big shopping holiday: Valentine’s Day. The brand’s new Valentine’s Day collection features many of the traditional Valentine’s Day colors of pink and red and heart-shaped bags. A visit to Kate Spade New York’s website shows several Valentine’s Day collection items listed under its “Shop Top Categories” vertical.
Food Network
Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now
If you're aiming to be more organized in 2023, why not start with your pantry? These tall storage containers are perfect for storing pasta, cereal, baking ingredients and other dry goods. Ready to upgrade your air fryer? If you're an Instant Pot fan, don't miss out on this Vortex sale....
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Takes Us Back To 1998 With A Graphic-Heavy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to the bold colorway, and this upcoming pair — which subtly harkens back to the classic’s debut year — is certainly no exception. Far louder than many of the silhouette’s recent colorways in palette alone, this pair is primarily helmed by hot pinks and neon greens. The latter highlights the Air Units, lateral Swoosh, and adjacent branding, while the former paints not just the shank underfoot but also the base of the upper and tongue. Black, then, helps strike a balance between the two tonal standouts, dressing everything from the cage to the “TUNED AIR” graphic printed all across the profile.
sneakernews.com
Embroidered Navy Accents Indulge Across The Nike Air Force 1 Low
While the silhouette’s raucous 40th anniversary has come and gone, The Swoosh continues to find compelling yet disparate outfits to dress the Nike Air Force 1. Coordinating the finale of its latest reserved inline collection, a greyscale ensemble lays claim to the low-top construction’s added perforated panels. With...
ELLE DECOR
Nordstrom Extends Half Yearly Sale With Major Up to 60% Off Discounts on Home Goods
Online shopping aficionados who didn’t find what they wanted on their holiday wish lists are in luck this week. Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale—which quietly kicked off on December 26, 2022—has been extended from January 2 to January 9, 2023. With deals up to 60 percent off and over 40,000 items marked down at the time of publication, shoppers can expect to find steals on a little bit of everything including an array of home finds from a host of editor-loved brands.
ETOnline.com
Best Winter Boots on Sale at Nordstrom: Save Up to 60% on UGG, L.L.Bean, Sam Edelman and More
No, it's not your imagination — winter weather has been extremely tough this season, and it's only just begun. With multiple snow, ice, and rain storms crossing the country, we've been fearing for the warmth of our feet (and the lives of our old shoes!). Luckily, Nordstrom's Winter Boot Sale has arrived just in time.
