ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor. “We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders," the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 8, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie, Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Local 10 News’ journalists Janine Stanwood and Hatzel Vela. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Miami-Dade woman wins $5 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman is starting the year off $5 million richer, after claiming the top prize for a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced Sonia Rodriguez Perez, 53, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida gas prices declining again after 32 cent spike

Florida gas prices are once again declining after surging 32 cents during the past two weeks, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, the state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but they expect the decline to continue. “Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy