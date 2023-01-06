Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Officials take over 50 migrants into custody in Florida Keys as state resources begin offering assistance
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Several dozen migrants were taken into custody on Sunday in the Florida Keys after arriving on homemade boats. According to the U.S Border Patrol, agents responded to two migrant landings and encountered a total of 53 migrants. Four of the migrants were taken to a...
Broward School Board election winner Rod Velez suing Ron DeSantis over replacement appointment
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Rod Velez, who was elected to the Broward County Public School Board but was never sworn in, is now suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the appointee who replaced him. Back in November, Velez won the vote for the District 1 seat and planned...
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor. “We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders," the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 8, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie, Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Local 10 News’ journalists Janine Stanwood and Hatzel Vela. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
Miami-Dade woman wins $5 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade woman is starting the year off $5 million richer, after claiming the top prize for a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced Sonia Rodriguez Perez, 53, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Clean Plate: South Florida restaurants with zero violations in 4th quarter of 2022
Below are a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced state inspection in the fourth quarter of 2022. We say THANK YOU for making our health and safety a priority. Restaurants in Florida are inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation using a risk-based...
Florida gas prices declining again after 32 cent spike
Florida gas prices are once again declining after surging 32 cents during the past two weeks, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, the state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but they expect the decline to continue. “Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms...
