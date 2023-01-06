It's now been three days since Vince McMahon orchestrated an apparent coup d'etat that put him back on the WWE Board of Directors, alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and there are still many questions to be answered — some regarding whether or not a sale of WWE, reportedly the reason McMahon orchestrated his return to power, will occur, some regarding whether McMahon will resume all his former roles, including head of WWE creative and a few about just what McMahon's current titles within WWE are. Fortunately, the WWE corporate website has all the answers one needs, at least as far as that last question is concerned. According to the website, McMahon, who is the first name listed as a board member, has the current titles of Co-Founder and Former Chairman and CEO. McMahon notably isn't listed under any other titles, nor is he listed as a committee member or chair.

