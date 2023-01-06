ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois.

A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, about 30 miles north of Keensburg, showed an unusual burst of activity around 9:07 to 9:09 a.m.

(Courtesy: Saluki Deric Wright)
Court says CenterPoint’s plan to buy extra electricity is fine

The Wabash County sheriff says the mine the demolition happened in is not in use and officials are imploding a concrete coal silo as well as large steel conveyer belt structure. The sheriff says the implosion occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Dispatch says the explosive work should be done for the day.

Some people reported their ears popped in Posey County and a home shook in Gibson County.

