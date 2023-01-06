Read full article on original website
Related
How much Ottawa Co. government changes will cost taxpayers
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will meet for their first public meeting since their government shakeup one week ago. Fire county administrator John Shay and hire failed 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs as the new county administrator effective immediately. Replace current...
‘This board needs to be recalled:’ New Ottawa County Board facing pushback after sweeping changes
WEST OLIVE, MI – After a warm reception at its first meeting, the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is facing pushback for the sweeping changes it made that upended the county government’s leadership. The newly seated board’s second meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, saw more people critical of...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
West Michigan police departments resolve 911 outage
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE (1/10/23 @ 8:35 p.m.): The situation has been resolved. Original Story (1/10/23 @ 4:03 p.m.): Multiple emergency response agencies in West Michigan are reporting issues receiving 911 calls late Tuesday afternoon. These agencies say the outage is at the state level and is impacting...
WWMT
Millerknoll spokesperson comments on Ottawa County Board's move to dissolve DEI office
ZEELAND, Mich. — A spokesperson from the second largest employer in Ottawa County, MillerKnoll, which is based in Zeeland, commented on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners' move to dissolve the county's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to our corporate values at...
More changes in Ottawa County after new Allendale BOE takes over
The Allendale Public Schools Board of Education enacted a controversial change on Monday and signaled similar measures could be taken at future meetings.
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
Fox17
Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
Attorneys for former Grand Rapids Officer charged with murder file for case to be dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys representing former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr argue in new court filings that Michigan law permitted him to use deadly force against fleeing Patrick Lyoya. They're asking a district court judge to dismiss the 2nd-degree murder charge filed against Schurr, who is captured...
Holland to continue operating as-is despite Ottawa Co. shakeup, chamber of commerce concerned for small businesses
HOLLAND, Michigan — All of the changes in Ottawa County following Tuesday's board of commissioners meeting have raised the eyebrows of some of the small businesses in the area. Holland city manager Keith Van Beek says don't expect to see dramatic changes in town like the ones at the...
Fox17
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Attorney General Nessel announces review into Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office announced on Jan. 4 that it would be conducting an "extensive review" into the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to determine whether actions its members took earlier in the week violated the Open Meetings Act. The move came in response...
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners hires John Gibbs as County Administrator
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners fired County Administrator John Shay and announced the hiring of John Gibbs for the job during the organizational meeting Tuesday. Commissioners added several new agenda items during the meeting, including the firing and hiring of the county...
Ottawa County Democratic Chair says changes by new Board of Commissioners show ‘not all are welcome’
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Though he states the Ottawa County Democrats were hopeful for a smooth transition with the county’s new Board of Commissioners, the chair of the Ottawa County Democratic Party said the changes brought on Tuesday – which includes firing their current county administrator to hire former congressional candidate John Gibbs – create an environment that’s unwelcoming to the overall community.
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 3